It’s funny because it seems that the older I get, the more I think about how good we had it growing up in Hydetown. Things were so pure and simple. I’m so glad we didn’t have cell phones, computers and TV games to destroy our God-given imagination.
We didn’t have a lot of money, but we were rich! Families stuck together. We ate around the family table and we talked. We were rich in love and in all the little things that kept us close. We were disciplined, something that has been lost somewhere along the way. It’s funny, I’ve noticed most of the old wood sheds disappeared about the same time.
If I wanted money I had to earn it. I remember how rich I thought I was when I started mowing lawns in the summer. I was making a quarter per lawn and I thought it was easy money!
I used an old rotary lawn mower and I thought I died and went to hog heaven! I was making quarters hand over fist.
With just one quarter I could go to Grandpa’s gas station and buy a Pepsi and a Hershey bar! Pepsi was only eleven cents and Hershey bars were a nickel back then.
But no matter how many lawns I had lined up, my Dad told me that my number one priority was the home lawn. I also learned the home lawn was a freebee because I was using Dad’s lawn mower.
I wasn’t a big spender so I did save money for winter. I remember after mowing that first year I had something like $18 saved.
Believe it or not, I even had enough to do some Christmas shopping that year. I now find it amazing when I think about how far $18 would go back in 1959.
In 1960, I didn’t mow lawns any more, except at home. I went into Titusville and got a job at the Bargain Store. At that time it was on Diamond Street to the right of the old Flat Iron building.
I was only 12 years old so I had to get working papers. My Hydetown friend, Larry Prather, worked there also, so I rode to work with him. I only worked Friday evening and all day Saturday for a whopping $10.78 a week! I was moving on up now!
I didn’t work at the Bargain Store too long before my Dad said, “Son, why don’t you come and work with us here at the gas station?”
One of the things my parents taught me as I was growing up was “work ethics.” From the time I was old enough, my parents had me doing chores around the house.
It really upsets me when I go to a store or a restaurant and they are closed because no one wants to work. What a lazy, uncommitted generation we’re raising today! Forty or fifty years ago, you would have never seen anyone have to close their business because their employees didn’t want to work!
Back in Hydetown everything is calm and peaceful as we get ready for Jesus to come! I bet you thought I was going to say “Christmas!”
Come on out. Pull up a bridge. We’ll sit a spell and swap some stories.
Church schedules
— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling. Sunday: 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 11, Worship service. Wednesday, 6:15 p.m., Prayer Focus Group; 7. Bible study and prayer. All are welcome.
Sunday Sermon: “A Compelling Love,” Isaiah 9:6.
Hydetown area residents can tune their radios to 90.3 FM on Sunday to hear the entire Worship Service at 11. Folks are also invited to come to Hydetown, park their cars and hear the service live on their car radios. The service can be heard for up to three miles in every direction from the church.
— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Richard Foland. Sunday: 9:45 a.m., Worship service. Wednesday 3 - 5 p.m., Bible study.
A final word
Happy “Gingerbread Decorating Day!” Tomorrow is both “Poinsettia Day” and “Cocoa Day!” The holiday season is so much fun! Enjoy your gingerbread, cocoa and poinsettias this weekend and don’t forget to enjoy the real reason for the season tomorrow in church together as a family this third Sunday of Advent.
Contact us
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107 for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news and activities are asked to limit the news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.
