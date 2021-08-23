As I stand on the bridge in Hydetown, I look up and down Thompson Run. I stand there and try to imagine what it must have been like with traffic on the creek — Barges!
Barges traveled the creek from the many mills that occupied the banks of what was then called “Little Oil Creek.” Grist mills and lumber mills were built. Large quantities of pine was rafted all the way down to Pittsburgh.
It would have been a sight to behold to see the traffic on the creek back then. Of course, Hydetown was a completely different town back in the 1800s.
Remember the streets were dirt back then. So, on warm Summer days there would be a lot of dust flying around from the horse and buggies and wagons traveling the dirt streets.
I’ll tell ya ladies, they kept their front doors closed if they wanted to keep the dust out of their houses.
Can you imagine how dusty their television screens would be all the time? Oh wait. They didn’t have television, computers or cellphones back in the 1800s.
What did kids do for entertainment? Well, they played outside ... that is, if their chores were done. Back then it was very important for parents to raise their children in such a way that they would grow into responsible men and women.
Yep! Things were sure a lot simpler back then when we only had two genders to worry about. I wonder if God cries? I know the answer to that one.
Can you imagine what those dirt streets were like after a rainstorm, or in the winter. There was mud, snow and ruts in the winter. We think we have it bad and that was Main Street in Hydetown!
Could you imagine Oil Creek and Little Oil Creek in the winter? They would have to keep ice from building up so they could get their goods to market. If the barges couldn’t move, then there was no income. Winters were tough to say the least. But they were still “Pioneers!”
Come on out. Pull up a bridge. We’ll sit a spell and swap some stories!
Church schedules
— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling. Sunday: 9:30 a.m., Sunday School; 11, Worship service. Wednesday, 6:15 p.m., Prayer Focus Group; 7. Bible study and prayer. All are welcome.
Sunday sermon: “What Happened in Eden?” Genesis 3.
Hydetown area residents can tune their radios to 90.3 FM on Sunday to hear the entire Worship Service at 11. Folks are also invited to come to Hydetown, park their cars and hear the service live on their car radios. The service can be heard for up to three miles in every direction from the church.
— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Richard Foland. Sunday: 9:45 a.m., Worship service. Wednesday 3 to 5 p.m., Bible study.
A final word
Today is National “Senior Citizens Day.” It’s a great day for families to do something special for a senior adult like taking them for a ride, making them a gift or card or calling or visiting them. It should also be a good weekend for lots of family activities; walks, bike rides, meals together and most importantly go to church together as a family tomorrow! Have a great weekend!
Contact us
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107 for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news and activities are asked to limit the news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.
