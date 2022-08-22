I call this column “The Hydetown Bridge,” not because I always hung out on the bridge. It was my desire for this column to be a “Bridge” to the past.
I always loved history — especially local history. I used to love sitting in Grandpa’s gas station listening to some old timers swapping stories about the Hydetown they grew up in.
I was thinking, the only thing I haven’t written about is the two bars in Hydetown. The Rustic Inn and The Oaks played a pretty prominent role in our little community when I was a kid.
Bob Barker owned the Rustic Inn when I was a kid. Bob and Gramps were good friends. Bob bought his gas at Grandpa’s station and Gramps got gassed at Bob’s.
I remember Gramps and I would close the station at 9 on weekdays. Then he would take the station’s money box next door to his house and put it away. Then he would tell Gram that he was going to walk down the street and see Bob.
Gramps had a dog named “Penny.” Penny would walk Gramps to the Rustic Inn every night and sit by the door and wait. When Gramps came out, Penny walked him home.
On weekends, Grandpa would get in his car and drive down to The Oaks to see John. John Andrich owned the Oaks. They were all good friends.
Grandpa, Bob Barker and John Andrich went on a lot of hunting and fishing trips together. John Andrich was the one who knew how to cook the wild game!
I remember Dad and I bowled in a league together. After bowling, we would stop at The Oaks and John would always sit a sandwich in front of us.
I remember the first time, I said, “What is this, Dad?’ Dad said, “Don’t ask, just eat it. John will tell us what it was when we’re done.”
Well, sometimes we ate woodchuck sandwiches, rattlesnake or carp! You name it and we probably ate it at the Oaks! And guess what? It all tasted like chicken — as far as I can remember ...
The Rustic Inn was even the home of the Big Buck Contest until someone made it illegal.
The Rustic Inn and The Oaks both sponsored slow pitch softball teams at one time.
They were both members of the Hydetown Business Association and it was all for one reason. They cared about this wonderful little village we call “Hydetown.”
Come on out. Pull up a bridge. We’ll sit a spell and swap some stories!
Church schedules
— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling. Sunday: 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 11, Worship service. Wednesday, 6:15 p.m., Prayer Focus Group; 7. Bible study and prayer. All are welcome.
Sunday Sermon: “Knowing God” Part 5, 1 John 2:24-27
Hydetown area residents can tune their radios to 90.3 FM on Sunday to hear the entire Worship service at 11 a.m. Folks are also invited to come to Hydetown, park their cars and hear the service live on their car radios. The service can be heard for up to three miles in every direction from the church.
— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Sunday: 9:45 a.m., Worship service. Wednesday 3 - 5 p.m., Bible study.
A final word
So, You woke up this morning and your loved ones get to see you another day. Embrace it, because another day after this one isn’t promised. Have a great day and weekend. Don’t forget to go to church tomorrow and remember your God and Creator.
Contact us
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107 for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news and activities are asked to limit the news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.
