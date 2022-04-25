April is a wonderful month, but what’s with this weather? I don’t think I have ever seen an April with weather like we have this year.
There is one event that you may not want to miss. The Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department’s Spring Raffle will be coming up on Saturday, April 30. The doors will open at 4:30 p.m.
Also, on Sunday, April 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department will be having a drive-thru scalloped potato and ham dinner. That will be a good place to stop after church. Drive through and grab your dinner so you don’t have to go home and cook!
On April 27, the Hydetown Baptist Church will be 143 years old! I love reading old history, especially of this church. Why, you ask? Because it was my Great-Great-Aunt Louisa Ridgway who got the spiritual ball rolling and was moved to start the Hydetown Baptist Church.
I like the way it’s worded in our church history. “Being moved by the Holy Spirit, as we believe, Mrs. Louisa Carr Ridgway, conceived the idea that there should be a Baptist Church in Hydetown.”
After talking to a few friends they contacted J.L. Bailey from Salina, Pa. who would come and preach. They then drew up resolutions of the organization and adopted it. The charter members were; Mrs. Lousia Ridgway, Mrs. Harriet Roffee, Mrs. Helen Kerr and Mrs. Anna Spaulding.
The first church services were held in the schoolhouse, and Pastor Bailey served the congregation from 1879 to 1884. During Pastor Bailey’s time the first church was built. The cost was $2,047.88. Wouldn’t it be nice to build a church for that today?
A new church was built at the present location in 1908 at the cost of $1,240.00.
Hydetown Baptist Church has had many ups and downs over the years, but has remained a rock solid ministry. Hydetown Baptist Church, because of a solid foundation has survived many challenges. That foundation is Jesus Christ!
Come on out. Pull up a bridge. We’ll sit a spell and swap some stories!
Church schedules
— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling. Sunday: 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 11, Worship service. Wednesday, 6:15 p.m., Prayer focus group; 7. Bible study and prayer. All are welcome.
Sunday Sermon: “Ready, Aim, Fire!” 2 Timothy 4:1-8.
Hydetown area residents can tune their radios to 90.3 FM on Sunday to hear the entire Worship service at 11. Folks are also invited to come to Hydetown, park their cars and hear the service live on their car radios. The service can be heard for up to three miles in every direction from the church.
— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Richard Foland. Sunday: 9:45 a.m., Worship service. Wednesday 3 - 5 p.m., Bible study.
A final word
“A gush of a bird-song, a patter of dew, a cloud and a rainbow’s warning, Suddenly sunshine and perfect blue — An April day in the morning,” Harriot Prescott Spofford. Hurry out to church tomorrow as a family on this last Sunday of April!
Contact us
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107.
