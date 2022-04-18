Easter Sunday 2022. Growing up, I always loved Easter in Hydetown. Of course, that’s all I knew. That was my little world. For a while I didn’t know life existed outside of Hydetown.
Easter was such a wonderful day at one time. Everybody had their eggs and chocolate bunnies in our baskets, but we knew that it was all because of Jesus! We knew He was hung on a cross and died for our sins and rose from the dead. It just blows my mind how many grown-ups don’t know that today!
I remember Mama would take me to town to shop for new clothes to wear to church on Easter Sunday. I loved it! I loved seeing everybody dressed up.
My Mother had a song she played every year at Easter time. I don’t even know who sang it but it was called “Easter Parade.”
I can only remember one part of the song. “In your Easter bonnet with all the frills upon it. You’ll be the grandest lady in the Easter Parade.”
Every year Mom would play that song. I loved seeing all the ladies in their Easter bonnets and everybody all dressed up and happy!
I used to like to wear a bow tie to church on Easter. A few years ago I found a beautiful red bowtie, and I thought it would look nice with my black suit.
I stood up in the pulpit one Sunday morning just preaching away in my black suit and red bowtie. I figured I was really looking good!
After the service was over I asked my wife how I looked. She said, ``Well, if you had a pair of them black mouse ears you’d look just like Mickey Mouse!” I haven’t worn that red bowtie since!
I don’t know why people don’t like to get dressed up today. It’s easier and cheaper now because you have Goodwill and Salvation Army Stores. We didn’t have those when I was growing up.
Easter was a special time! Sometimes my grandparents would drive down from New York to go to church with us. After church we would have a big dinner, then of course, eat chocolate and hard boiled eggs.
Come on out. Pull up a bridge. We’ll sit a spell and swap some stories!
Church schedules
— Sunrise Service at 8 a.m. with breakfast to follow!
Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling. Sunday: 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 11, Worship service. Wednesday, 6:15 p.m., Prayer focus group; 7. Bible study and prayer. All are welcome.
Sunday Sermon: “Resurrection Change” 1 Peter 1:1-12.
Hydetown area residents can tune their radios to 90.3 FM on Sunday to hear the entire Worship service at 11. Folks are also invited to come to Hydetown, park their cars and hear the service live on their car radios. The service can be heard for up to three miles in every direction from the church.
— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Richard Foland. Sunday: 9:45 a.m., Worship service. Wednesday 3 - 5 p.m., Bible study.
A final word
Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die. Do you believe this?” John 11:25-26. A great time to attend church together as a family tomorrow!
Happy Resurrection Weekend!
Contact us
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107 for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news and activities are asked to limit the news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.