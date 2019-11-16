We have a tendency to complain when we get snow this early in November. My birthday is Nov. 9 and when I was a kid, it seemed like there was always snow on my birthday.
I remember I couldn’t wait for it to snow so I could go out and play in that horrible white stuff. What was I thinking! I used to love rolling around in that stuff.
I remember it was quite a chore for my mother to get me dressed to go out in the snow and cold. We had snow pants that went on over our blue jeans. Do they even make snow pants for the kids anymore? Mom would also save Sunbeam or Wonder Bread bread bags to put our feet in. That would help our boots slide on a whole lot easier. When we were in our classrooms in school I think just about everyone had their bread bag stuffed in their boots so they could get them on after school.
My aunt Synthia, who was only a few months older than me, would come over and play in the snow with me. We would get some pretty good snow storms, but Synthia, me and sometimes cousin Ralph would be right out there playing in it. We would play outside until we were soaking wet, then we would go in to dry out.
We had a stove in the living room that heated the whole house. We hung our wet clothes on the chairs around the stove to dry them out. I’ll bet we all had to do that a time or two when we were young.
I remember getting a new pair of ice skates and they didn’t put salt or chemicals on the roads back then. I would skate on the road over to cousin Ralph’s house, and then we’d skate over to Charlie Myer’s pond to skate.
We’d play hockey and we couldn’t afford all the fancy equipment like kids have today. We’d find a stick kind of shaped like a hockey stick and use it. We’d find an old tin can and that would be our puck. We didn’t know what we were doing, but we had fun! We were great hockey players for our little town.
Come on out, pull up a bridge and sit a spell — we’ll swap some stories
Church schedules
— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling, Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 11 a.m., worship service. Wednesday, 7 p.m., prayer and Bible study. All are welcome.
Sunday sermon: “I Want Patience Right Now!” Isaiah 40:31.
— Hydetown United Methodist: Pastor Dean Cooney — Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship service.
A final thought
It’s getting close to Thanksgiving Day, so this might be a good weekend for the family to get a few Thanksgiving-themed groceries together; a get box of stuffing, cans of corn and canned cranberry sauce, and take the groceries to a family in need. It might also be a good weekend to hand-write thank you notes with the kids to people in the community — neighbors, teachers, pastors, police officers or firemen, just to let them know that their hard work is appreciated. And, maybe just for fun this weekend family members could learn how to say “thank you” in different languages. Don’t forget to go to church together as a family tomorrow.
Contact us
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107, for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news are asked to limit news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.