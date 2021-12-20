Only one week until Christmas! My favorite church service is the Christmas Eve Candlelight Service.
Every year the world moves farther and farther away from why the church celebrates this wonderful day. This is the day that the early church chose to celebrate the birth of the Christ child. I also know there were reasons why Dec. 25 was chosen, but what matters is the spirit in which we celebrate.
I remember when I was a little boy growing up at Hydetown Baptist Church, I was in awe every year when I would hear the Christmas story read.
I could picture in my mind’s eye the shepherds watching over their flocks at night. Then the Angel appeared to announce the birth of a Savior and then the multitude of the heavenly host praising God. They were singing, “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth, peace, goodwill toward men!”
Then the shepherds went to Bethlehem as they were told and found Joseph and Mary, with the Baby Jesus lying in a manger.
The story of the birth of Jesus the Christ child just kept me awestruck year after year as I grew.
I walked away from my faith for a while. I have pastored different churches over the last 40-plus years. Now I find myself back home pastoring the church I was raised in, and I love every minute of it!
What’s really amazing is I am even more in awe when I read the Christmas story now! I want you to think about this with me: When those shepherds were at that manger to see this Babe who was to become the Savior of the world, guess what they saw as they looked into that baby’s eyes? They were looking into the eyes of the Creator of the heavens and the earth!
If you don’t believe me, read John 1:1-14. And if you got that far you may as well read the rest of the book!
My favorite part of Christmas every year is spending Christmas Eve with my church family.
Since Christmas and New Year’s fall on the next two Saturdays, Robin and I would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and prosperous New Year!
Come on out. Pull up a bridge and we’ll swap some stories!
Church schedules
— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling. Sunday: 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 11, Worship service. Wednesday, 6:15 p.m., Prayer focus group; 7, Bible study and prayer. All are welcome.
Sunday Sermon: “Joy of The Lord,” John 14.
Hydetown area residents can tune their radios to 90.3 FM on Sunday to hear the entire Worship Service at 11. Folks are also invited to come to Hydetown, park their cars and hear the service live on their car radios. The service can be heard for up to three miles in every direction from the church.
— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Richard Foland. Sunday: 9:45 a.m., Worship service. Wednesday 3 - 5 p.m., Bible study.
A final word
Many wishes for a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all! Don’t forget to attend church together as a family both tomorrow and on Christmas Eve to rejoice in our Savior’s birth!
Contact us
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107 for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news and activities are asked to limit the news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.
