I was watching the O.C. & T. the other day and I probably shouldn’t do that. It usually gets my mind wandering back to times when it was less cluttered. I had less to clutter it with when I was growing up in Hydetown.
I remember railroad tracks ran right through our back yard in Hydetown. We had a great place to live! We never missed a train, from the old Iron Horse (steam engine) to the diesel engine.
When they went through our back yard the whole house would vibrate. I had to be in bed by 8 p.m. back then and at about 9, I would hear a train whistle blowing. That meant it was at the crossing down by Grandma and Grandpa’s house.
I loved the sound of the whistle blowing and that clickety-clack on the railroad tracks. Then my bed would magically vibrate me to sleep as the 9 p.m. peace train made its way through Hydetown.
I thought they would always be there every night at nine to help me relax, but things change. Learning to adapt to change is all part of the growing process, even though we don’t always like the changes.
In the daytime it didn’t matter what I was doing. I could be on the front porch or upstairs playing, but when that train whistle sounded, everything I was doing came to a stop! I would run out in the backyard to watch the train.
They depended on me to be there every day so they would have someone to wave to. First, I would wave to the engineer and I could tell he was always glad I was there.
Then there would be a bunch of box cars and some would have the big side door opened, with one or two men waving. My Momma said these fellas were hoboes. She said they just rode around on trains, not really going anywhere because they didn’t have homes.
And last but not least, you always had that fella in the caboose. He was always waving good-bye until I see you next time.
There used to be passenger trains that stopped in Hydetown. There was a train depot back then. When I was little they had already stopped using it.
The depot was falling down and Cousin Ralph and I got yelled at for playing around the old depot. The old depot was right across the street from Granddad’s gas station. There were a lot of nails and broken glass around the old depot.
From what I understand, the old glory days of the railroad running through Hydetown ended in August of 1967.
Aren’t you glad that we have the O.C. & T. to keep our emotions and memories churning?
Come on out. Pull up a bridge. We’ll sit a spell and swap some stories.
