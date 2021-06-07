Here we are in June 2021. It doesn’t seem possible as another graduating class gets ready to walk through the sacred halls of good old Titusville High School for the last time.
It’s hard to believe that it was 55 years ago that I graduated and had that one final ceremony with all my classmates. No, wait! Come to think of it, I was a no-show! Why would I do something dumb like not show up for my graduation?
I had a choice to make: Go to graduation, or go to the drag races. I remember that it wasn’t a real popular decision I made, as far as some were concerned.
If I could go back in time and do it all over again, would I make the same decision? It was a pretty immature decision. Would I make the same decision, especially knowing the outcome. I guess my answer would be, “Yes, I would make a different decision! I would take a different car to the drag strip!”
After graduation, I decided I wanted to work for a year before going to school. I kept working with my Grandpa in the gas station.
Dick Lydick was putting on an American Legion baseball get together that summer and he wanted me to play. We would be playing our home games on the Hydetown ballfield so that made it convenient for me.
Dick Lydick was working at W.T. Grants Department Store in Titusville, so he was able to get a pretty good deal on uniforms and hats for us.
I went to see Dick at the store and I remember how excited he was as he showed me the new uniforms. They were white with red trim. They were sharp looking uniforms.
I’ll never forget our first game that year. We played Franklin and we were told that they were the team to beat. They were supposed to be the powerhouse.
On opening day at Hydetown Ball Park, we had a standing-room-only crowd.
Of course, there were no bleachers so everyone was standing. Mayor C.C. Hampton was there to throw out the first ball. Coach Lydick picked me as his starting pitcher. I was as nervous as a termite in a yo-yo!
I wasn’t pitching my best. The curve wasn’t sharp at all and they scored five runs in the second inning. They scored one more in the top of the fifth and in the bottom of that inning I hit a home run with one on base. We came to the bottom of the last inning and we were still losing 6-2.
Then we got a couple of runners on and I hit another home run, but we were still losing 6-5. Franklin put in a relief pitcher with two outs. He gave up two hits and a walk and Tom Bold came up to bat. On the second pitch he took it downtown and we won 9-6! I had two homeruns in that game and never hit another one all year! But we had a good year!
Come on out. Pull up a bridge. We’ll sit a spell and swap some stories.
Community
TODAY: Hudetown Community Yard Sales from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
July 11 and 12: Hydetown Spring Clean Up and E-Cycling from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Church schedules
— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling. Sunday: 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 11, Worship service. Wednesday, 6:15 p.m., Prayer Focus Group; 7. Bible study and prayer. All are welcome.
Sunday Sermon: “Can you Hear Me Now?” 1 Samuel 3:1-10.
Hydetown area residents can tune their radios to 90.3 FM on Sunday to hear the entire Worship Service at 11 a.m. Folks are also invited to come to Hydetown, park their cars and hear the service live on their car radios. The service can be heard for up to three miles in every direction from the church.
— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Richard Foland. Sunday: 9:45 a.m., Worship service. Wednesday 3 - 5 p.m., Bible study.
A final word
It’s the first weekend in June! This should be a great weekend for all kinds of outdoor family activities; picnics, biking, hiking, swimming, yard games and, of course, those cozy summer nights around an outdoor fire ring! Whatever your family does this weekend, be safe, have fun and don’t forget to go to church together as a family tomorrow.
Contact us
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107 for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news and activities are asked to limit the news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.