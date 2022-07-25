The last column I wrote was about some of the trains that used to come through good old Hydetown.
I remember at night, sometimes my friends and I would crawl under the railroad bridge in Hydetown when we would hear a train coming. There was a ledge we would sit on as the train passed overhead.
It was really noisy and I thought it was scary! To keep me away from the railroad tracks, my Mother used to tell me if I got too close to a crossing that it would suck me under!
That kept me from getting too close for many years, until I found out my friends were sitting under the railroad bridge!
Trains played a big part of my life as I was growing up. I remember one Christmas in the early 1950s, Dad bought me a Lionel train set.
Then Christmas morning he called Dick Ridgway and had him come over to help set it up. They told me that I had to stay on the couch while they were setting it up, so I didn’t get in the way. I stayed on the couch and watched like a good boy!
They showed me how to run the transformers. They showed me how to put stuff in the smoke stack to make it smoke. They showed me how to blow the whistle and the engine and the passenger car lit up! Even the railroad crossings lit up!
I was ready to jump down off the couch and run this baby around the track by myself!
But ... Dad said, “Just sit still son. Dick and I are going to play with it for a little while.” That was one of my more memorable Christmases!
It seemed as though Dad was always throwing me in the car to go check out a train wreck or derailment with him.
I remember one story Dad told me about a train that jumped the track at the swamp on the Mystic Park Road. He said some of the cars sank in the swamp and they never did find them.
He said that he didn’t know if it was true or not. I still hear the story once in a while but nobody knows if it’s true! If someone wanted to research that story, I’m sure they could find out a whole lot more than I know about it.
There was a train wreck coming into Hydetown back in the early 1930s about where Hasbrouck’s Park is. Two or three of the cars were hauling groceries.
I remember Kenny Tubbs telling me that they were selling the groceries right off the train for half price before the groceries spoiled! Whatever was leftover they took up to the grocery store.
Today they would probably just throw everything away rather than giving people good deals.
Just think of the work that went into cleaning up a train wreck when all they had was horses! Something to think about ...
Come on out. Pull up a bridge and we’ll swap some stories!
Church schedules
— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling. Sunday: 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 11, Worship service. Wednesday, 6:15 p.m., Prayer focus group; 7. Bible study and prayer. All are welcome.
Sunday Sermon: “Knowing God,” 1 John 2:3-11.
Hydetown area residents can tune their radios to 90.3 FM on Sunday to hear the entire Worship service at 11. Folks are also invited to come to Hydetown, park their cars and hear the service live on their car radios. The service can be heard for up to three miles in every direction from the church.
— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Sunday: 9:45 a.m., Worship service. Wednesday 3 - 5 p.m., Bible study.
A final word
July is the first month of the second half of the year, which makes it the second January. So why not use this last week of July to reflect and restart? If you have goals this year that you haven’t achieved yet, this would be a great week to get started on them! Hope you have a great last week of July 2022 and don’t forget to go to church tomorrow and give thanks to God who has given you everything including life and breath!
Contact us
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107 for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news and activities are asked to limit the news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.
