It’s hard to believe that it’s almost June already. It seems like we just had snow a couple of weeks ago! What crazy, crazy weather patterns over the past year. Then on top of that, we see violence in our country and around the world and we have people crying out, “The end is near!”
Then you have others yelling, “The end can’t come yet, we are in the middle of the Stanley Cup playoffs!” I really don’t think the Super Bowl, World Series or the Stanley Cup will keep the Good Lord from coming back if He decides it’s time. When I see a Blood Moon like we had the other night, I take notice. Acts 2:20 says, “The sun shall turn into darkness and the moon into blood before that great and notable Day of the Lord comes.”
Whether you believe in God or not, that’s not going to stop Him from keeping His promises.
Wars and rumors of wars ... Bible prophecy is interesting to study.
It’s life-changing!
Monday is Memorial Day. Since I was a little boy growing up in Hydetown, my Gramps taught me what it was all about. He taught me to love “Old Glory” and put my hand over my heart or salute when she goes by in a parade.
My Grandpa Sterling was my hero. He enlisted in the Army during World War I. He was a telegraph operator working for President Woodrow Wilson. Gramps was the President’s liaison to his Generals over in France.
Sometimes the President, his wife and driver would travel to Newark, Delaware to see Gramps. Sometimes Gramps would have to travel by car over to Washington D.C. to see the President.
I’ve told you that Gramps and Cleo Ross were good friends. Cleo was the young man they named the Titusville American Legion after. As a matter of fact, if you have never been to the American Legion, you should check it out. They have a wonderful “Heroes Wall of Fame” that you should go check out.
Unfortunately Gramps was working the telegraph, I believe it was on Sept. 26, 1918, when he received word that Lieutenant Cleo Ross was killed in action. He was the only balloon pilot or observer to be killed in action.
There was another man in the balloon with Cleo. A man by the name of Herbert Hudnut. Cleo made Herbert bail out first and he lived to tell the story.
Lieutenant Herbert Hudnut believed he would have been the one to die if Lieutenant Ross wouldn’t have made him jump first. Lieutenant Hudnut’s experience with Lieutenant Ross caused him to look at life differently. When he got discharged, he became a minister. He made sure his family knew that if it weren’t for Lieutenant Ross’s sacrifice, none of his kids or grandchildren would have been born.
After all, isn’t that what Memorial Day is all about? Remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice ...
Come on out. Pull up a bridge. We’ll sit a spell and swap some stories.
Community
— Hydetown Community Yard Sales will be held on Saturday, June 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tables may be rented from the Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department.
— Hydetown Spring Cleanup and E-Cycling will take place on July 11 and 12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are various fees for different electronics and donations for all other electronics.
Church schedules
— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling. Sunday: 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 11, Worship service. Wednesday, 6:15 p.m., Prayer focus group; 7. Bible study and prayer. All are welcome. Sunday Sermon: “Making a Difference” Part 2 Jude 1:20-23.
Hydetown area residents can tune their radios to 90.3 FM on Sunday to hear the entire Worship service at 11. Folks are also invited to come to Hydetown, park their cars and hear the service live on their car radios. The service can be heard for up to three miles in every direction from the church.
— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Richard Foland. Sunday: 9:45 a.m., Worship service. Wednesday 3 to 5 p.m., Bible study.
A final word
Have a safe and happy Memorial Day weekend!
Contact us
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107 for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news and activities are asked to limit the news and activities to those of the
Hydetown area.
