I never thought I’d hear myself say this but drought conditions dn’t sound so bad right now. I haven’t heard one person complaining about the water table being low. It definitely has put down a lot of rain the past two weeks.
I remember back when I was a kid growing up in Hydetown, the whole town used to flood. Especially in the Spring when we would get ice jams in Thompson Run and Oil Creek.
I remember when those ice jams would move out, sometimes Grandpa’s pasture would be covered with big sheets of ice.
Of course, Cousin Ralph and I always had to go play on those big sheets of ice. Back then, that was the thing to do! By today’s standard, it would be considered too dangerous!
A lot of times when we had a Spring thaw, it would flood the streets of good old Hydetown. The water would run right down through the streets of town.
I remember when the water would recede, it would leave ponds in some of the neighbor’s yards. You wouldn’t believe the size of the trout that were swimming around in some of those yards.
Cousin Ralph and I would get buckets and go trap us some fish! We’d get chubs, suckers and some trout and we’d take them down to Thompson Run and throw them back in the “crick.” The proper term in Hydetown is not “creek.” It’s “crick.”
In the summertime you would grab the kids and “go crickin’.” You didn’t go “creekin’.” That didn’t even sound right! When you weren’t “crickin’,” you took the kids and went down to play in the “crick.”
The flooding of Thompson Run pretty much came to an end after Jack Donovan got his bulldozer down in there and really saved Hydetown a lot of anguish. I don’t remember what year it was, but it was in the 1960s.
Jack went back and forth with his dozer pushing rocks, making the bank even higher and the crick shallower. He did this all the way through Hydetown to where Thompson Run meets Oil Creek.
We really don’t have a problem in Hydetown like we used to with Thompson Run. Most of the flooding now is from springs coming down from the hills.
I can remember sitting on the bridge with Cousin Ralph watching Jack Donovan on his dozer working Thompson Run. Jack was a man that really knew what he was doing, and he saved Hydetown a lot of anguish. It was definitely a job well done!
Come on out. Pull up a bridge. We’ll sit a spell and swap some stories.
Community
— Community Picnic - tomorrow, Sunday, July 25 from 4 p.m. till ? at Hasbrouck Park with a pig roast, music, children’s crafts and more!
Church schedules
— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling. Sunday: 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 11, Worship service. Wednesday, 6:15 p.m.,
Prayer Focus Group; 7. Bible study and prayer. All are welcome.
Sunday Sermon: “After We Breathe Our Last Breathe ... Then What? Hebrews 9:27.
Hydetown area residents can tune their radios to 90.3 FM on Sunday to hear the entire Worship Service at 11. Folks are also invited to come to Hydetown, park their cars and hear the service live on their car radios. The service can be heard for up to three miles in every direction from the church.
— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Richard Foland. Sunday: 9:45 a.m., Worship service. Wednesday 3-5 p.m., Bible study.
A final word
It’s the weekend and time for some good family time! This might be a good weekend to go camping in your backyard and include an outdoor movie. Maybe this would be a good weekend to have a block party or do something kind for a neighbor. Whatever you decide to do, make the most of your family time together and don’t forget most importantly to go to church together as a family tomorrow.
Contact us
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107 for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news and activities are asked to limit the news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.
