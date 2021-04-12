Samuel Ridgway is dead and buried in the cemetary in Hydetown. His son-in-law, S.E. Nason, continued running the Ridgway Sanitarium until the summer of 1903, when he leased it to a couple from Cleveland, Ohio.
Unfortunately the second shocker came on Sept. 29, 1903. Shortly after 2 p.m. that afternoon a fire was noticed shooting through the shingle roof of the large building.
Remember, water was pumped down to the sanitarium from Rattlesnake Hill and they had many men on hand, but only one small water hose. Hydetown is so fortunate to have a fire department today! If only ...
An alarm was sent to the Titusville Fire Department and the Colonel Drake Steamer was sent out to Hydetown.
The Colonel Drake steamer, weighing about 7,200 pounds and pulled by four horses, made the trip in 15 minutes.
The building was old and dry and burned fast and hard. By the time the Colonel Drake arrived, the roof had already fallen in. They had to set up on Little Oil Creek (Thompson Run) and it took over 1,000 feet of hose for two streams of water. It was useless. The best they could do was try to save the buildings close to the sanitarium.
The Colonel Drake Steamer did a wonderful job and just weeks from it’s 35th anniversary! It was a marvelous piece of firefighting equipment for that day and time! And I do believe you can still see this legend sitting proudly in the Drake Well Museum today.
Put it on your to-do list to take your family over to Drake Well Museum and pay your respects to this legend, “The Colonel Drake Steamer.” It served the Queen City so well for many years.
But what about the Ridgway Sanitarium? Well, Samuel Ridgway had a son by the name of Willis Ridgway and he was my Grandma Sterling’s father. He is the one my dad was named after and he was my great-grandfather.
Willis owned the Ridgway Hotel down the street, which is now the Rustic Inn. Willis’ wife’s name was Flora but they called her Peggy. That was how I knew her as my Great-Grandma Peg.
Willis, being Samuel Ridgway’s son, struggled with the thought of his father’s sanitarium just dying without some kind of attempt to resurrect it from the ashes of destruction.
Come on out. Pull up a bridge. We’ll sit a spell and swap some stories.
Community
— The Hydetown yard sales will be on June 6, 2021.
— The Hydetown Cleanup Days will be held on June 11 and 12.
Church schedules
— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling. Sunday: 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 11, Worship service. Wednesday, 6:15 p.m., Prayer Focus Group; 7. Bible Study and Prayer. All are welcome.
Sunday sermon: “God’s Blueprint for the Church” Acts 1:1-11.
Hydetown area residents can tune their radios to 90.3 FM on Sunday to hear the entire Worship Service at 11. Folks are also invited to come to Hydetown, park their cars and hear the service live on their car radios. The service can be heard for up to three miles in every direction from the church.
— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Richard Foland. Sunday: 9:45 a.m., Worship service. Wednesday 3 – 5 p.m., Bible study.
A final word
Here we are in the second weekend in April and hopefully the snow is a thing of the past now. It’s time to start cleaning up the yard, preparing to plant flowers and designing your garden. This may also be a great weekend to go for a family hike or bike ride complete with a first picnic outside! Whatever you do, enjoy this weekend as a family and don’t forget to go to church as a family tomorrow.
Contact us
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107 for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news and activities are asked to limit the news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.
