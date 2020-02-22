When I ride through Hydetown I can’t help but think of the history of our little town. Now one of my favorite ways to relax is to sit back in my recliner and get lost watching a good western on the TV.
Then I start thinking of Hydetown’s early days with Chief Cornplanter and his Indian tribe. Now, from the stories Grandma used to tell me, her grandaddy, Sam Ridgway, told her that the only Indian trouble was when they were drunk. Now, here’s the other problem. It seems a good friend of Chief Cornplanter’s was a fella by the name of John Chapman. His nickname was Johnny Appleseed. He ran all over the place planting apple trees.The apples didn’t have a very good taste, but the Indians loved them! They made great cider that made them drunk! These apples made hard cider and, from what I understand, there are still some of these orchards surviving today.
The Cornplanter Indians moved on when Hydetown started getting too populated and buildings started springing up everywhere. Saw mills were popping up all along Little Oil Creek. And, of course, Hydetown was called Oil Creek Borough in the beginning. Hydetown became the confirmed name through the Crawford County Court on April 3, 1868.
My great-great grandfather, Samuel Ridgway, started experimenting with a liniment in 1850 and finally perfected it so it would cure all sorts of aliments. In 1868 he built a big three -story building which started at the end of my brother’s house and ran down to the little league field. People from all over the United States came to the Ridgway Sanitarium for treatments of his liniment. Samuel Ridgway died in April 1901 and the sanitarium burned down in September 1903.
Samuel’s son Willis felt a need to carry on his father’s work and turned his hotel into the second Ridgway Sanitarium. Today that building is the Rustic Inn. It wasn’t nearly as popular as the original Sanitarium. Willis ended up selling the rights for everything to a couple of fellas from Ohio and they moved everything to Pleasantville, until the government shut everything down.
Church schedules
— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling, Sunday 9:30 a.m., Sunday School; 11, Worship Service. Wednesday, 7 p.m., Prayer and Bible Study. All are welcome.
Sunday Sermon: “The Sins of Sodom” Ezekiel 16:49-50
— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Dean Cooney, Sunday, 9:45 a.m., Worship Service.
A final thought
It’s a winter weekend in February! It might be a good weekend to have a ‘Family Backwards Night.” Wear your clothes backwards, eat meals from dessert back to appetizer - thinking of things to do backwards as a family can be a lot of fun! It might also be fun to do some coloring together, play a board game, or build a fort in your living room and read stories about winter. Maybe for breakfast tomorrow you can have snowman pancakes before going to church together as a family!
Contact us
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107 for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news are asked to limit news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.
