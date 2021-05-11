After the tragic accident on Thanksgiving Day 1939, Gramps couldn’t stand being away from his family to go to work. So, Gramps made a big decision and quit his job at the Oil City Derrick. He decided that he would take over the operation of Junior’s Esso Station and that way he would be right next to his house and family.
Gramps ran the gas station pretty much alone for the next four or five years until his next son could start working part-time.
His name was Willis Eugene Sterling and he went by “Gene” when he was young. He worked at the station all through high school and when he graduated he went full-time.
Dad graduated in 1947 but I didn’t mention that he was in love with a girl that lived down the street. Her name was Shirley Springer. They got married in 1948 and had a wonderful baby boy that was born on Junior’s birthday on November 9.
Gramps bought my Dad and Mom a house for a wedding gift and we lived in it for 15 years. It was a cute little house right next to the Hydetown School.
That little gas station became a gold mine for Gramps while he was running it.
I remember when I was little, our whole lives pretty much revolved around that gas station. It seemed like my Dad put in a lot of hours pumping gas. If I wanted to see Dad, Mom would walk me down to the gas station.
There was a lot of businesses right around that intersection back then. Tom Dobbs had a store on the corner, but I don’t remember everything you could buy in there. I know there were some groceries. That’s also where my Mom introduced me to ice cream cones and comic books.
Behind Mr. Dobbs’ store was a feed mill and I believe it burned down in 1958. Across the street from the gas station was E.E. Archer’s Lumber Mill.
On the other side of Grandma and Grandpa’s house was a barber shop. I think Peter Proper started it then sold it to Ed Kline.
Hydetown used to be a pretty busy little town.
Come on out. Pull up a bridg. We’ll sit a spell and swap some stories.
Church schedules
— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling. Sunday: 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 11, Worship service. Wednesday, 6:15 p.m., Prayer Focus Group; 7. Bible study and Prayer. All are welcome. Sunday Sermon: “Church ... What is it?” Hebrews 10: 25.
Hydetown area residents can tune their radios to 90.3 FM on Sunday to hear the entire Worship service at 11 a.m. Folks are also invited to come to Hydetown, park their cars and hear the service live on their car radios. The service can be heard for up to three miles in every direction from the church.
— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Richard Foland. Sunday: 9:45 a.m., Worship service. Wednesday 3 – 5 p.m., Bible Study.
A final word
Happy Mother’s Day to all ladies this weekend!
Contact us
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107 for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news and activities are asked to limit the news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.
