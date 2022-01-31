If I was responsible for everything Mother Nature does, I would apologize to you for this global warming.
Well, I don’t really believe in Mother Nature but I do believe in weather cycles. If you have been on this planet for 70, 80, or 90 years, you have seen these weather cycles. But … that’s just my opinion. I think I’m still allowed to have one!
We complain about the snow being so bad when we really have it easy compared to the good old days! All we had when I was younger was rear wheel drive cars and they weren’t real good in the winter.
I would stop at Grandpa’s gas station in Hydetown to get gas on a snowy night and he’d warn me, “Stay on the main roads tonight.” I did get stuck a couple of times because I didn’t listen to Gramps or my Dad.
My 1953 Chevy didn’t do too bad in the snow. My 1957 Pontiac convertible was probably the worst car in the snow that I ever had. I could get stuck on a snowflake in that car.
Then I got my first front-wheel drive car. It was a 1976 Cadillac Eldorado. I thought I was “King of the Hill” in that car and I never owned another rear-wheel drive car after that.
I did own a 1961 Cadillac Convertible, but that was a classic car so that doesn’t count. Now everybody has all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive vehicles. It seemed like we got more snow back in the old days when we only had rear-wheel drive.
I can remember people would wait until the first snowstorm to have winter tires put on. Cousin Ralph and I would work from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. putting winter tires on cars. Sometimes we would work like that for two or three days!
Then every now and then someone would want chains put on their tires. I don’t know if they even make chains for tires now. We definitely live in a different world today.
That was also back when gas stations were service stations. My Grandpa built his gas station and sold a cow to buy his first load of gas. I remember plowing and shoveling so much snow around the station that it was hard to find anywhere to push it! But that was then and this is now!
Come on out. Pull up a bridge and we’ll swap some stories!
Church schedules
— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling. Sunday: 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 11, Worship service. Wednesday, 6:15 p.m., Prayer focus group; 7. Bible study and prayer. All are welcome.
Sunday sermon: “Say I Do” Revelation 19:7-9
Hydetown area residents can tune their radios to 90.3 FM on Sunday to hear the entire Worship Service at 11. Folks are also invited to come to Hydetown, park their cars and hear the service live on their car radios. The service can be heard for up to three miles in every direction from the church.
— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Richard Foland. Sunday: 9:45 a.m., Worship service. Wednesday 3 - 5 p.m., Bible study.
A final word
“If January is the month of change, February is the month of lasting change. January is for dreamers …February is for doers.” — Marc Parent. Tomorrow is Sunday. Plan to attend church together as a family.
Contact us
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107 for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news and activities are asked to limit the news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.