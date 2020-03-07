I have had so many people wanting to know why I have never written a column on my Dad’s cousin, Ken Sterling.
Ken’s dad was Art Sterling, and he was my grandfather’s brother. As a matter of fact when my grandpa got married, Uncle Art was his best man.
Art owned and operated Sterling’s Insurance right out of his home on Main Street in Hydetown. He lived in the house across from the white Methodist Church in Hydetown.
Art was quite a piano player and I would say that is where the three boys; Roger, Ken and Jerry learned to play. Art used to be the piano man at the old Orpheum Theatre in Titusville. Back then music played a big part in the old silent films and serials. The music could bring you down with suspense or tragedy, or take you high with excitement. I would imagine all three of the boys spent a fair amount of time at the old Orpheum.
I remember bowling on the Hydetown Esso bowling team back in the 1970’s. There was my dad, me, Ken Sterling, Ray Rhoades and Art Pearson, and we had more fun! Of course Ken made it fun because he had such a good sense of humor. The league we bowled in started at 9 on Wednesday nights. Ken didn’t do too bad. I think his average was usually around 174. Every week when it would get close to 11, Ken would say the same thing; “Let’s get this game over so I can get home and watch Randolph Scott!”
But most people remember Ken for his Honky Tonk piano! Just about any night you could find him playing somewhere. He used to play the Palomine at Candotha Lake, The Ram’s Head, The Train Station and anywhere there were people who wanted music.
I had one woman stop me on the street to tell me about when they were younger, they would go to Ken’s house. He’d play the piano and they would all sing.
Ken couldn’t read music but he certainly had music in his head and magic in his fingers, and when they hit the keyboard it was Honkey Tonk!
Come on out, Pull up a Bridge and we’ll swap some stories.
Church Schudules
— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling, Sunday 9:30 a.m., Sunday School; 11 a.m., Worship Service. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Prayer and Bible Study. All Are Welcome.
Sunday Sermon: “Spiritual Back Talk” Matthew 3:13-17
— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Dean Cooney, Sunday, 9:45 a.m., Worship Service.
A final thought
Well it’s March, winter is passing and Spring is getting closer! This would be a good weekend to go for a walk and look for signs of Spring, have an indoor picnic or a family board game night. Whatever you do, it’s the first weekend in March - a good time to start going to church together as a family tomorrow! Have a great weekend!
Contact us
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107 for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news are asked to limit news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.
