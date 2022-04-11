I always liked the month of April. The month of Nisan on the Hebrew calendar runs from the middle of March to the middle of April. Just in case you were wondering.
April has always been a favorite month growing up in Hydetown. The first day of fishing season always found Cousin Ralph and me somewhere along Thompson Run or Oil Creek.
If the weather wasn’t too bad, we would pitch our tent the night before so we would be ready bright and early. I can remember waking a couple of times on the first day with snow on our tent! That always dampened my desire to fish!
As much as I loved fishing, I never liked eating trout or bass. Now, you set seafood in front of me and you can’t get me to quit eating!
April also brought the start of baseball season. I have been a diehard Pittsburgh Pirates fan and not just a fair weather fan. I stuck with them even when they couldn’t beat a good little league team.
Now, when I was a kid, I did like the New York Yankees too, but only because I loved watching Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris play.
When the Pirates and Yankees played in the 1960 World Series, I was for my underdog Pirates all the way!
As a matter of fact, I was on the school bus on my way home. It was Oct. 13, 1960 at about 3:15 p.m. when Ron Southwick bet me a buck that the Yankees would win. Mr. Loker, our bus driver, had the game on the radio so we could hear it.
We were getting close to Hydetown and it was the bottom of the ninth inning and the score was tied at nine. The Pirate second baseman, Bill Mazeroski would lead off against Yankee pitcher, Bill Terry. I can’t remember how many pitches Terry threw to Mazeroski, but I think it was the second pitch he hit over the wall in left field. The first walk off home run in World Series history! The Pirates won the game 10-9 and the World Series four games to three.
Ron Southwick was so mad that he punched me in the stomach and threw the dollar at me!
The funny thing about the story is that Ron and I both became ministers. Many times when we would see each other we would bring that funny story up. We got a lot of chuckles out of it!
My friend Ron went to be with the Lord a few years ago and God got a good servant in Ron. When I think about Ron, I smile, and think back to when we were kids on that school bus.
Come on out. Pull up a bridge and we’ll swap some stories!
Church schedules
— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling. Sunday: 9:30 a.m., Sunday School; 11, Worship service. Wednesday, 6:15 p.m., Prayer focus group; 7. Bible study and prayer. All are welcome.
Sunday Sermon: “Oh What A Week!” Mark 14:12-21.
Hydetown area residents can tune their radios to 90.3 FM on Sunday to hear the entire Worship service at 11 a.m. Folks are also invited to come to Hydetown, park their cars and hear the service live on their car radios. The service can be heard for up to three miles in every direction from the church.
— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Richard Foland. Sunday: 9:45 a.m., Worship service. Wednesday 3 - 5 p.m., Bible study.
A final word
Tomorrow is Palm Sunday. “They took palm branches and went out to meet him, shouting, “Hosanna!” Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord! Blessed is the King of Israel!” John 12:13. Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week. Make sure you attend church together as a family on this Palm Sunday.
Contact us
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107 for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news and activities are asked to limit the news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.