Hydetown lost another very special resident this week.
Barb Shrout passed away this week and I know a lot of you young whipper-snappers didn’t know her.
Barb Shrout was one of the sweetest ladies I have ever met and she had a great sense of humor.
I think she really enjoyed it when some of us Hydetown boys used to stop in to visit.
Cousin Ralph and I used to like to stop and visit Barb and Paul once in awhile. When Ralph and I were young, we didn’t have to go to Barband Paul’s house to visit. Paul visited us. A lot!
He was the constable in Hydetown.
I remember one night Paul pulled me over four times. I was young andI didn’t realize that those tickets he was giving me weren’t warnings to do better from now on.
I didn’t know that I was supposed to be paying fines with some of them. I was just throwing them in my glove box.
I remember when I got a letter in the mail from the District Justice to pay a fine for a ticket I got from the Oil Creek Township constable. I had to dig through all the tickets in my glove box to find the right one.
But you know of all the tickets Paul Shrout gave me, I can’t remember ever paying a fine. I think it was almost like a game for Paul — chasing me and Cousin Ralph around.
The older Ralph and I got, the closer we became with Paul and Barb.
Paul used to deputize us at Halloween and we would help him out. That was always fun.
I played some baseball with their son, Keith, and we even worked together for a while.
I thought the world of Paul and Barb.
One of the tough things about pastoring a church in your hometown is funerals of friends and loved ones. But I’m glad I can be home to help family, friends and loved ones in any way I can.
I’ve seen a lot of Hydetown friends go to meet their Maker since I moved back here in 2013. With each Hydetowner that has passed, a part of me has gone with them.
Come on out. Pull up a bridge and we’ll swap some stories.
Community
— Hydetown Clean-up and E-Cycling: July 11 and 12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Church schedules
— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling. Sunday: 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 11, Worship service.Wednesday, 6:15 p.m., Prayer Focus Group; 7. Bible study and prayer. All are welcome.
Sunday Sermon: “God’s purpose for You” Ephesians 5:15-18.
Hydetown area residents can tune their radios to 90.3 FM on Sunday to hear the entire Worship Service at 11 a.m. Folks are also invited to come to Hydetown, park their cars and hear the service live on their car radios. The service can be heard for up to three miles in every direction from the church.
— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Richard Foland. Sunday: 9:45 a.m., Worship service. Wednesday 3-5 p.m., Bible study.
A final word
Have a happy and safe Fourth of July weekend!
Contact us
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107 for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news andactivities are asked to limit the news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.