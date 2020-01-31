I believe Howard Bennett was telling me that his father was the lamplighter in Hydetown back in the early 1900’s. You see, that was before we had electric street lights in Hydetown. They had oil lights on the poles along the streets of the community of Hydetown.
Now, I want you to think about how much fun this lamplighter job would be. Every night as the sun would slip behind the beautiful rolling hills of Hydetown, the sky would turn that beautiful red. We’ve seen those skies so many times in Hydetown. Well, that would be the lamplighter’s cue that darkness would soon be blanketing Hydetown. The lamplighter would get his equipment together and go out and do his nightly duty. I don’t know how he hauled his equipment. It could have been a horse and wagon to haul everything; ladder, oil, wicks and whatever else he needed.
They had a special ladder for lamplighters that got narrower toward the top and it would fit perfectly against the lamp post.
Now this doesn’t sound like a bad job, when you think of the red evening skies and warm, balmy summer nights. But, what about those summer thunderstorms with lightning flashing all around him?
Then, remember Mr. Bennett had to light the street lamps in the winter too! Beautiful cold Pennsylvania winters! And guess what else made it a fun job? The streets in Hydetown weren’t paved back then! In some places the mud and snow would be up over your boots.
And on top of that, he would have to get up every morning and snuff out the light from all the street lamps he lit the night before. Winters would definitely have been tough in Hydetown with those muddy, snowy streets. Remember, Barnhart and Son weren’t around back then to take care of business.
You had Hawthorne’s Hardware Store in Hydetown back then. You could walk in there and buy a snow shovel from Lloyd, and start shoveling. That would make you an active part of Hydetown’s snow removal crew!
The Good Old Days! Wouldn’t you love to go back? You can be the lamplighter...
Come on Out, Pull up a bridge and We’ll share some stories!
Church schedules
— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling, Sunday 9:30 a.m., Sunday School; 11, Worship Service. Wednesday, 7:00 p.m., Prayer and Bible Study. All are welcome.
Sunday Sermon: “I Owe, I Owe, It’s off to Hell You Go!” 1 Samuel 24: 1-22
— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Dean Cooney, Sunday, 9:45 a.m., Worship Service.
A final thought
Punxsutawney Phil, Punxsutawney Phil, please don’t see your shadow tomorrow! Whether Phil sees his shadow or not, don’t forget to go to church together as a family tomorrow!
Contact us
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107 for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news are asked to limit news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.
