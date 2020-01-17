Back in the good old days. Man, I seem to use that opening line an awful lot anymore! About 20 years ago I read a book. I can’t remember who wrote it, but it was called, “The Good Old Days, They Were Terrible!” The book got into how much better medicine and travel is now than what it used to be, and some deeper topics.
I threw the book away! When I was young and growing up in Hydetown, life was so carefree, so simple! Half the time I couldn’t remember who the President of the United States was. If I wanted to know who it was and how he was doing, I would just ask my Grandpa Sterling. He knew all of that stuff.
I had enough to do just keeping up with Elvis Presley’s latest hit songs and keeping my car waxed. Life was good growing up in Hydetown.
I remember the first 15 years of our lives, Cousin Ralph and I didn’t think drivers license age would ever get here. Cousin Ralph was four months older than me, so he was driving first. He bought a beautiful forest-green 1954 Cadillac. I bought a 1957 Mercury with push button drive. I had it in the garage getting it painted so it would be ready to go when I got my license.
When I finally got my license I jumped in my Mercury and headed for town to cruise the block like all the cool guys in town. Unfortunately, my first time around the block I turned the corner, gave a pretty young lady my cool wave, went up over the curb and hit a fire hydrant by the dress shop, the one across from the post office. Those hydrants are tough. It put a nice crease all the way down the side of my Mercury. I snuck out of town that evening!
It took a while before I was brave enough to venture back into town in my Mercury. That was a Saturday afternoon. I had a friend with me. We were talking and I rear-ended a 1955 Chevy in front of Tyc-Toc. I can see why Peggy Sue didn’t like riding with me for a while. Actually, maybe it was just that her parents were pretty smart and didn’t like her riding with me.
My Dad decided that car was bad luck for me and sold it. I probably went through 10 or 12 cars before I bought my little red 1964 1/2 Mustang. By that time Peggy Sue was allowed to ride with me. I guess that meant that maybe I was starting to grow up.
Unfortunately, I taught Peggy Sue how to drive a four-speed. When I was playing baseball she would take my Mustang and go into town. Some friends told me she was burning rubber all over the place. I guess it was a big mistake taking her to the drag-strip with me on Sunday afternoons. The drag strip, drive-in movies, submarine races, yep, those were the good old days!
That little red Mustang was a sweet little car.
Come on out, pull up a bridge and we’ll swap stories.
Church schedules
— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling, Sunday 9:30 a.m., Sunday School; 11, Worship Service. Wednesday, 7 p.m., Prayer and Bible Study. All Are Welcome.
Sunday Sermon: “Let’s Stomp Some Giants!” 1 Samuel 17:22-26; 45-50
— Hydetown United Methodist: Pastor Dean Cooney, Sunday, 9:45 a.m., Worship Service.
A final thought
It is supposed to be a snowy weekend and with Martin Luther King Day on Monday (no school) it will be a long weekend with the family. It would be a great time to enjoy all kinds of outdoor snow activities; sled riding, building a snowman or snow family, make snow angels or even build a snow fort. Then it would be nice to top the activities off with hot chocolate and cookies! Whatever you decide to do on this long weekend, don’t forget to go to church together as a family tomorrow!
Contact us
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107 for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news are asked to limit news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.
