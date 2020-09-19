For two days I have been racking my brains trying to find something to write about. There’s really not much going on in Hydetown.
The Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department is having a scalloped potato and ham drive-thru dinner on Sunday, Sept. 27 starting at 11 a.m.
I thought it was kind of interesting that some punks painted graffiti all over the front of what used to be the Oaks Inn. Bill Beck has now turned it into apartments, but poor Bill now has to repaint the front.
What I thought made it interesting is, you know how much Bill likes Elvis! Well, about the same time, a bunch of punks painted graffiti all over the walls around Graceland, which was Elvis’ home!
I guess the thing that really gets my dander up about this, is the fact that Bill Beck has done quite a bit for Hydetown in the past. He doesn’t deserve to be treated like this.
Bill helped us when we built the little league field in Hydetown. He hauled in a lot of dirt for us with his semi. He and his wife were also members of the Hydetown Business Association, and they did a lot for Hydetown.
I will get back to the topic of the Hydetown Fire Department. They have done, and still do, an awful lot for the community. I personally like their soup suppers in the spring, which are usually on the last Saturday of the month, starting in January and ending in April.
They have a lot of dinners and even bingo. Since the “Kung Flu” has been going around, they have even had drive-thru dinners and bingo!
They had the LIFE STAR medical helicopter fly in and land on the little league ball field. That drew quite a crowd! They allowed people in the helicopter and the medical flight personnel explained all the procedures to everyone. It was awesome watching the helicopter land and take off from the Hydetown little league ballfield.
The Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department does a lot for the community.
Come on out, pull up a bridge and swap some stories.
Church schedules
— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling. Sunday: 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 11, Worship service. Wednesday, 6:15 p.m., Prayer focus group; 7. Bible study and Prayer. All are welcome.
Sunday Sermon: “Loose Lips Sink Ships” James 3: 1-3; 12.
Hydetown area residents can tune their radios to 90.3 FM on Sunday to hear the entire worship service at 11 a.m. Folks are also invited to come to Hydetown, park their cars and hear the service live on their car radios. The service can be heard for up to three miles in every direction from the church.
— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Richard Foland. Sunday: 9:45 a.m., Worship service. Tuesday: 1-3 p.m., Bible Study.
A final word
September is a great month to strengthen the family with many activities to do together. This weekend may be a good weekend to go apple picking or make a Fall bucket list. Tomorrow is “National Pepperoni Pizza Day.” Wouldn’t it be fun to make a good old-fashioned homemade pizza? It’s not too late to have a night, outside fire and make some smores! Don’t forget, tomorrow is also a great time for the whole family to go to church together.
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107 for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news and activities are asked to limit the news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.
