“I hear the train a comin’, it’s rollin’ round the bend.” The Orange Blossom Special, Wabash Canonball, Ridin’ the Rails, This Train is Bound for Glory. Stop! Stop! Please Stop! When I was a kid growing up in Hydetown I didn’t think I could take one more country train son! Now don’t get me wrong, I love trains, but didn’t it seem like every country singer had a song about a train?
Many, many nights those old locomotives put me to sleep coming through Hydetown. I could hear them coming as they blew their whistles at all the railroad crossings before they got to my house.
Then, when that beautiful old “Iron Horse” would pass behind my house, it seemed to play a bedtime song; “Clickety-Clack, Clickety-Clack.” Every night at nine o’clock he came by to put me to sleep, and it usually worked.
Remember those beds in the motel rooms that you put a quarter in the slot and they vibrated? Well, I didn’t need a quarter. Every time a train went by my bed vibrated! As a matter of fact, the whole house shook!
Back then, it just seemed like Hydetown was our perfect little world. You just expected certain things to happen at a certain time.
If I was still awake after the nine o’clock train went through, then I knew there would soon be a drag race on the state Route 408 quarter-mile. I could hear the cars revving their engines on the starting line and the tires squealing as they pulled their hole shot. I could hear the engines roaring as they hammered each gear down that quarter mile straight-a-way. Man, I would get excited as I lay in bed listening, but I never knew who won! I didn’t even know who was racing!
I had better get back to the trains now. There did used to be a train depot in Hydetown. Back in the old days, the train would bring people into beautiful downtown Hydetown from all over because they had appointments at the Ridgway Sanitarium. Now the Train Depot was handily right across the street from the sanitarium. Even the trolley would stop a couple of times a day picking people up or dropping them off at the sanitarium.
The old Hydetown Railroad Depot was still standing when cousin Ralph and I were little. We used to get yelled at for playing over there because it was falling down. Dad was afraid we would get hurt.
Come on out, pull up a bridge and we’ll swap some stories.
Church schedules
— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling. Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday School; 11 , Worship Service. Wednesday, 7 p.m., Prayer and Bible Study. All are welcome.
Sunday Sermon: “The Holiness of God” Exodus 15:11.
Hydetown area residents can tune their radios to 90.3 FM on Sunday to hear the entire Worship Service live at 11 a.m.! Folks are also invited to come to Hydetown, park in their cars and hear the service live on their car radios. The service can be heard for up to 3 miles in every direction from the church.
— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Dean Cooney. Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Worship Service.
A final word
This is the last weekend in April. This weekend we celebrate penguins, pretzels, Babe Ruth, prime rib and stories. Hope you find some fun and interesting activities for the whole family to enjoy this weekend! Don’t forget to go to church as a family tomorrow and worship God, our creator together.
Contact us
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107 for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news and activities are asked to limit news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.
