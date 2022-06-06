When I was a young boy, June was one of my favorite months. Why? Because that meant Summer vacation! No school for three months!
No books! No homework! No studying! No tests! It would be three months of Heaven in Hydetown!
But ... I would have to work six days a week at the gas station with my Dad and Grandfather.
I didn’t mind working at the station because I always worked with Grandpa and he taught me a lot. He taught me about life and business.
The one quality that he taught me that needs to be instilled in all employees is this: “The Customer is always right!” Even if the customer is wrong, he’s right.” My Granddad kept his customers using that concept.
I have seen some of these snot-nosed employees in stores and restaurants arguing with customers. They were even at the point where they were calling them names!
And I’ve heard customers say, “I’m never coming in here again. I don’t need this kind of treatment!”
If I would have treated customers like that, Gramps would have sent me right down the road.
And I know everybody loves these new cash registers. Isn’t modern technology wonderful? But ... what do we do if the electricity goes out?
This happened to Robin and I one day in a restaurant over on the other side of Conneaut Lake. We finished our meal and the electricity went out, so we couldn’t leave because none of the waitresses knew how to count change.
Finally, I got tired of waiting and went to the cash register and taught one of the waitresses how to count change. An employer should teach all of their employees how to count change.
My Grandfather only had an 8th grade education but he was a very smart man.
Now that I think about it, even on Summer vacation I did a lot of learning. So, I guess Hydetown was a town of “Higher Learning.”
Come on out. Pull up a bridge and we’ll swap some stories!
Church schedules
— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling. Sunday: 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 11, Worship service. Wednesday, 6:15 p.m., Prayer focus group; 7. Bible study and prayer. All are welcome.
Sunday sermon: “Where Are You?” Genesis, 3:1-9.
Hydetown area residents can tune their radios to 90.3 FM on Sunday to hear the entire Worship service at 11. Folks are also invited to come to Hydetown, park their cars and hear the service live on their car radios. The service can be heard for up to three miles in every direction from the church.
— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Richard Foland. Sunday: 9:45 a.m., Worship service. Wednesday 3 - 5 p.m., Bible study.
A final word
Small things to love about June; Sunshine and warm breezes, beach days with friends, blooming wildflowers, ice cream treats, backyard picnics and sitting on the front porch.
Happy first weekend in June. Enjoy and don’t forget to start the month well with going to church together tomorrow as a family.
Contact us
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107 for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news and activities are asked to limit the news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.