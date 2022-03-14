When I think of the old days in Hydetown, I think of families.
On warm summer days you could ride through town in the evening and see so many families in their back yards. You could smell food cooking on the grills as the kids played catch or kickball. Maybe the grown-ups were sitting around a picnic table talking sports or what they watched on TV last night.
The times seemed so much more relaxed, less stress and more time with family. We live in such a fast paced world today, and for what? So we can get our kids raised, retire and die as soon as possible?
This is March. March was a big deal to me as a kid! That was supposed to be the windy month.
Cousin Ralph and I spent a lot of time at Grandpa’s gas station because he sold kites. Sometimes when we were patient we would build kites with newspapers and sticks.
The kites we bought usually flew better but we liked it when Gramps and Uncle Bud built them. They made it a lot more fun, or I guess I should say funny, trying to outdo each other.
It’s funny because the older I get, the more I cherish the memories with family. I feel so bad for kids growing up today that won’t have wonderful family memories like I do!
I used to love to sit and talk with elderly people in Hydetown. I would walk up the street and talk with Charlie Myers sitting on his front porch, or Chet Sullivan seated on his Farmall tractor.
There is a lot of experience you can gain from talking with and listening to elderly people.
I used to love listening to my Great-Grandma Peg Ridgway. She used to tell me stories about Great-Grandpa Willis Ridgway working the Ridgway Sanitarium with his daddy, Samuel Ridgway. When Samuel died and the sanitarium burned down, Willis started a second sanitarium. It was in the same building that is now the Rustic Inn. Back then it was three stories high. Great-Grandma Peg was quite a woman!
Come on out. Pull up a bridge. We’ll sit a spell and swap some stories.
Church schedules
— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling. Sunday: 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 11, Worship service. Wednesday, 6:15 p.m., Prayer Focus Group; 7 p.m. Bible study and prayer. All are welcome.
Sunday Sermon: “How Great Thou Art!” Jeremiah 32:17. Hydetown area residents can tune their radios to 90.3 FM on Sunday to hear the entire Worship Service at 11. Folks are also invited to come to Hydetown, park their cars and hear the service live on their car radios. The service can be heard for up to three miles in every direction from the church.
— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Richard Foland. Sunday: 9:45 a.m., Worship Service. Wednesday 3 – 5 p.m., Bible study.
A final word
“May neighbors respect you, trouble neglect you, the angels protect you and Heaven accept you.” — Irish Proverb. Don’t forget tomorrow is Sunday, the day to go to church together as a family. Have a great weekend!
Contact us
Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814) 775-0107 for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news and activities are asked to limit the news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.
