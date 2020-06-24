“You are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, His own special people.”
Peter wrote to the early churches that had been founded by Paul. He wanted them to live together in unity, showing love for one another.
Written in 1776, the Declaration of Independence states that “all men are created equal ... endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights.” The Constitution, adopted in 1788, contains the basic principles and rules of government for the United States, and guarantees that government will protect those “unalienable rights.” Our freedom depends on a strong national constitution.
Long before either of those documents were written, mankind had another “bill of rights,” more far-reaching than either document. The Bible originates with God, who backs it with His justice, His concern for all people and His sovereign power.
With His backing, nothing could be better.
One day a man went to his minister to ask about religious virtue. He asked the minister, “What must I do to attain holiness?”
The pastor replied, “Follow your heart.” He then added, “To follow your heart you are going to need a strong constitution.”
“Which constitution?” the man asked. The pastor replied, “The Bible!”
The apostle Peter referred to believers as “a holy nation,” who can “proclaim the praises of Him who call (us) out of darkness into His marvelous light.” When people live by the real “constitution,” they can enjoy their rights and fulfill their calling.
All men are created equal, but they don’t look the same or have the same talents and abilities. Created equal, but each one is unique. We were never meant to hold something against people of a different race, religion or color. No one was meant to lord over someone or think, “I’m better than you.” From Bible days, people had servants, but they were to be treated with kindness and love. Unfortunately, some people mistreated their servants (slaves) and thought of them as property. But many of them were treated decently, had what they needed and enjoyed their work. Yes, people like George Washington and Thomas Jefferson had servants, but that doesn’t make them bad people and nor does it change all the good they did. We can’t change history, but we can do something about the present, and the way to do that is to follow that right rules in love. “The best constitution in the world is the Bible.”
Sympathy
Sympathy goes to the family of Naomi Edwards, of Grand Valley, who died Tuesday, June 16. She was well-known in the Enterprise and Titusville areas. A celebration of Naomi’s life will be held at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, June 30, at the First Baptist Church in Titusville. May God give comfort and peace to the family.
Recent events
— Martha and Paul Thompson went to the Titusville High School on May 27, and had their picture taken with their granddaughter, Lindsey Thompson. Lindsey, youngest daughter of Debbie and Paul Thompson, had just received her diploma cover, but it was one senior at a time and family attendance was limited. Debbie and Paul attended the graduation which was held Friday, June 5, at the Titusville Airport, with social distancing rules followed. Martha and Paul, like many others, had to watch the graduation on the internet. It was nice but not the same as seeing it in person.
On Tuesday, Martha and Paul celebrated their wedding anniversary. They went to New York to visit their daughter and son-in-law, Sheila and Scott, and the four of them went to Davison’s Restaurant for dinner. Martha said it was a beautiful day, just like the day they were married. They were married June 16, 1962, by Rev. Ostrander at the EUB Church in Pleasantville. After the ceremony, a reception was held at Martha’s aunt and uncle’s, Elsie and Ray Shank.
Martha said she and Paul have been blessed with so much love. They raised three daughters and one son, and now have 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. In 1966, they opened Thompson’s Store, a garage and auto retailer, and they are thankful for all the loving people they have met through the business. The most special times are time with family. Family outings and Sunday morning breakfasts are important and they thank God they can do that. The community wishes Martha and Paul a wonderful year.
— The Pleasantville Community Church had started a monthly music get-together, but then had to stop it because of the virus situation. On Friday, the get-together started again, and area musicians came to sing, praise and worship the Lord. The music social will be held at 6 p.m., the third Friday of each month. Anyone who would like to participate is welcome to come and bring their instrument. For more information, phone the church.
— Years ago, it was common to see turtles in the Enterprise area, especially near Pine Creek. But over the years, that changed. Turtles are scarce. I was excited to see a turtle on a dirt road on Sunday. It moved fast for a turtle and I didn’t get a picture, but I was glad to see it.
Pleasantville TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with nine weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 3 1/2 pounds, along with and five turtles (weight stayed the same). There were six TOPS and three KOPS, with Kathy and Belinda as the top losers. The best news was that it was a no-gain meeting. Congratulations! Keep up the good work.
The challenges are: do your menu and exercise three times a week. The positive thought is, “Did you have chips?”
Belinda’s menu was chosen, Barb won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will have weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m., Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church and the meeting will begin at 6. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
Enterprise Methodist and Faith Community churches, all Pleasantville churches, the Full Gospel Church at Jerusalem Corners and the Shamburg Christian Church of God are all having worship services now, but precautions are being taken. It may not be their traditional services, but they are following the guidelines and trying to keep people safe. Some churches are having outdoor services or meeting in their fellowship halls instead of the sanctuaries. Family members can sit together, but others are to keep at a safe distance. No hugging or handshaking. Some churches are offering a choice — stay in your car or worship with others at a distance. If you have questions, check with your church to see what they are doing and when. Also, if you have any needs, contact the church or the minister.
— Enterprise Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold: Thursday, 5 p.m., Kids’ Club (Facebook). Sunday, 9 a.m., worship.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake: Tonight, 6 p.m., Bible study on Revelation. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship; after service, fellowship dinner.
— Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson: Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian: Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship with guest speaker.
— Pleasantville Methodist Church, Pastor Janet Sill: Tonight, 6, SPRC meeting; 6:30, Trustees meeting; 7 p.m., Council meeting. Sunday, 9:50 a.m., worship.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel: Sunday, 11 a.m., worship (Drive-in or inside).
— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque: Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
— Full Gospel, Rev. Ben McCauley: Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Rev. Fred Frye: Thursday, 5:30 p.m., Board meeting. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship (pavilion); after service, sack dinner.
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold: Tonight, 6, Bible study. Thursday, 5 p.m., Kids’ Club (Facebook). Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
Scheduled events
— The Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department will have their fish fry on Friday, takeout only. The menu includes fried or baked fish, baked potato or french fries and coleslaw or applesauce. To place an order, call (814) 589-7635 between 1:30-6:30 p.m. on Friday. Meals can be picked up from 4:30-7, at the back of the fire hall, and they will deliver within the borough during that time.
— The Pleasantville Council has decided not to rent out the fire hall for the rest of the year, due to the virus situation. The pavilion will be available, but not the hall. Thank you for your understanding.
— In years past, many people would be making plans to attend the Pleasantville Alumni Banquet, which would normally be held on Saturday. Due to the virus situation, the Alumni committee decided to cancel the banquet for this year, but next year’s banquet has already been scheduled for June 26, 2021 at the Pleasantville Fire Hall. If you would like to make a donation or receive a copy of 2019 minutes, contact one of the officers: Bruce Peterson (president), Helen Thorton Kimmel (vice president), Bethany Francis (secretary), Darlene B. Watson (treasurer) and Celene Watson (student loan/scholarship administrator).
— The Community Blood Bank will be at the Titusville YMCA from noon until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30. Please note, this is a different day and place then usual. Blood is needed and anyone able is encouraged to donate. The general requirements are: weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good general health, no new tattoos or piercings and be at least 17 years old. It doesn’t take much time and it’s one of the greatest gifts you can give. Take time to donate. You never know who will need blood next. Photo ID is required.
— Several of Pleasantville’s senior citizens are looking forward to next week when Pleasantville Senior Citizens will start meeting again. The first meeting will be Thursday, July 2, at the Pleasantville Community Church, and all seniors are welcome. They will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and lunch is served at noon, but the reservations must be turned in on Monday. If you have questions or want to order a meal, contact Ginger Mangel or Leona Burrows.
— Alf’s Angels, a Relay for Life team, will be having a bake sale on Friday, July 3, outside of Sav-A-Lot in Titusville. The sale will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and there will be pumpkin rolls, pies, cookies, sweet breads and other baked good. All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society.
— Faith Community Church will have a garage sale/flea market on Saturday, July 18. Anyone who would like to set up a table should contact Alberta Drake.
Military list
Our military list includes Steve Batko, Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Sidney Callahan, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Autumn Kinney, Austin Kinney, Ben Lewis, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Andrew Moronski, Ben Nosko, Cody Sterling, Trey Tanner, David Vroman and Bill Wencil.
Prayer list
Remember to pray for our government leaders. There is so much going on and they need guidance to make the right decisions. Even if you don’t know anyone who has it, remember those with the coronavirus. Our prayer list includes Lenora Wencil, Lloyd Jackson, Jami Hillman, Chandra Brandon, Mary Ann Kopper, Bob Morris, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Paul Thompson, Elwin Van Cise, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, Audrey Walters and Gary Fratus.
Birthday list
Birthday greetings go to Deb Drake and Darlene Haynes on June 25; Boz Wright and Bill McFadden on June 26; Bruce Thomas on June 27; Paul Savitz, Bud Schaffner and Bob Francis on June 28; Judy Huff on June 29; Parker Harvey on June 30; and Sarah Drake, Diane Van Cise, Joe Jones and Carl Wright on July 1.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Peggy and Dick Yonek on June 25; Martha and Harvey Long, Jean and Bob Morris and Marsha and Ben Jones on June 28 and Ruth and Glen Hogg on June 30. May everyone have a great day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-3787.
