The Spartansburg Community Foundation (SCF) has organized a community event for this Saturday that is sure to be fun for the whole family.
The Community Block Party will take place July 16 from 4 to 6 p.m. and will feature live music by Union Overdrive, hot dogs, snacks, drinks and more at no charge. The event will take place at the pavilions beside Clear Lake and the Rails-to-Trails bike trail. For anyone not in the know, the pavilions are located behind the Dutch Treat Restaurant, 339 Main Street.
From providing scholarships to remodeling the grange, the SCF does a lot for our community and we are all grateful.
If you ever have the urge to donate toward all they do, visit spartansburgcommunityfoundation.org and click on the “Donations” link.
Donations have done much to further the work on the grange hall. Once completed, the grange hall will be useful once again to the community and will house a small museum of Spartansburg history.
This next week looks like it is going to be another dry one. If you have a garden, be sure to wet your plants in the morning.
A quick google search told me that, “Early morning (5 to 9 a.m.) is the best time to water the garden when using a sprinkler, garden hose, or any other device that wets the plant foliage. When watering is completed, the plant foliage dries quickly. The rapid drying of plant foliage helps guard against the development of fungal diseases.
No one wants fungal diseases on their foliage.
Watering in the morning allows more water to reach the root system before it evaporates in the heat. During really hot weather, try to water your vegetables at least two to three times a week and flower gardens at least once a week. Water the garden deeply — the water must go down deep to encourage deep roots and get away from the hot soil surface.
If your plants are in containers, check the soil daily as they may dry out much faster than the ground gardens. Those hanging plants should be watered at least every other day.
While morning watering is recommended, there may be times when you cannot schedule watering in the morning. In this case, water the plants in the late evening before bed. Don’t forget or your garden will suffer.
What’s up?
— Zumba, Thursdays at the Water Street Apartments Gym, 150 Water Street. The class begins at 6 p.m. and there is a fee.
— Open Mic Night, Thursdays all summer, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Dutch Treat pavilion.
— Community Block Party, July 16, 4 to 6 p.m.
Contact me
Do you have something to share? Carol may be reached at SpartansburgSpotlight@outlook.com. People are welcome to submit news, activities, and items of interest pertaining to Spartansburg. Email by noon on Saturdays.
