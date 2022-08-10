The Spartansburg Community Fair is only 27 days away and it’s time to start thinking about the parade.
I live on the parade route and we invite friends and family to park in our back yard and set their chairs along the curb in front of our house. It’s a grand time with a parade that never disappoints the kids and the kids at heart.
This parade is expected to be the longest in fair parade history.
Spartansburg Mayor Ann Louise Wagner would like to invite everyone to participate in this year’s parade to make it one for the history books.
Did you know it’s absolutely free to participate in the parade? Did you know you can win money? For example, the first-place high school marching band wins $350, second place wins $300, third $250 and fourth $200. Floats can win up to $100. There are other categories too — antique cars and tractors, teams of ponies, drill teams, color guards, decorated ATVs and so much more. Check out the parade entry page in the fair book or online at spartansburgcommunityfair.com.
Parade organizers are hoping for more young participants this year, especially in the Child Clown, Decorated Doll & Buggy, Decorated Child’s Wagon, Decorated Bicycle, and Pet other than pony/horse categories.
Signing up for the parade is really easy. Just stop by Home Show Building #2 on Tuesday or Wednesday of the fair from 6 to 9 p.m. Contact Kyle Jewell at (814) 882-8261 with any questions.
As part of the 100th anniversary of the fair, organizers are hoping to have 100 horses lead the parade on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Lindsay Graff, chair of the draft horses department, and her mom Cheri Fink, chair of the horse department, came up with the idea.
“We thought it would be great to have 100 horses lead the parade,” Lindsay told me. “We usually have around 30, so if we get the word out we might just get 100.”
She said it doesn’t matter if the horses are pulling carts, being walked or ridden — all are welcome.
“We ask that anyone participating wear a black shirt and we will provide matching red bandanas,” she said.
Lindsay is working with the fair to designate parking for those bringing their horses just for the parade, and she would like anyone who plans to participate to call her at (814) 516-5770 prior to Aug. 31. The fair begins Sept. 5.
“Lots of people have responded positively,” she added.
For more information about the fair and to order gate tickets, event tickets, 100th anniversary commemorative items, or a weekly pass souvenir button, visit spartansburgcommunityfair.com.
What’s up?
— Zumba, Thursdays at the Water Street Apartments Gym, 150 Water Street. The class begins at 6 p.m. and there is a fee.
— Open Mic Night, Thursdays all summer, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Dutch Treat pavilion.
Contact me
Do you have something to share? Carol may be reached at SpartansburgSpotlight@outlook.com. People are welcome to submit news, activities, and items of interest pertaining to Spartansburg. Email by noon on Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.