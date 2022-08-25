Ben Byler and Amanda Slaney, of Spartansburg, have established a new nonprofit organization called Spartansburg Events with the goal of making a difference in the Spartansburg community.
While the Spartansburg Community Foundation continues to work on the big things — renovating and restoring the Sparta Grange Hall, an annual community block party and providing scholarships — the newly-established Spartansburg Events (SE) will focus on smaller goals.
“We plan on hosting smaller events for the community and welcome anyone who wants to participate,” Amanda said. “We will be having a meeting soon to start planning some holiday fun and we have had fabulous feedback.”
One of the first goals of the SE is to erect signage at the east and west ends of town.
Spartansburg borough council had discussed the desire for signs welcoming travelers on Main Street, Route 77. The cost of signs for both the east and west entrances to the borough will total approximately $10,000. Unfortunately, the cost of the signs is not in the borough budget.
“We want people to know what Spartansburg has to offer whether they live in the area or are just passing through — we want people visiting our town,” said both Byler and Slaney. “The signs will help.”
Signage isn’t the only upgrade on the agenda.
When the Corry Area School District sold Spartansburg Elementary School, the district removed the playground prior to the sale. The removal of playground equipment left the town without a playground.
“We would like to work on building a playground because we think having places for families to enjoy would be great for our community,” she said.
The organization will also work on purchasing banners for the main events Spartansburg holds to promote them. The banners will hang above Main Street.
Byler wants to see more community involvement and pride in the community.
“Spartansburg Events relies on support from donors,” Byler said in a flyer that was recently mailed to Spartansburg Borough and Township residents. “We can’t do anything without the generosity of people who want to make a difference in our town.”
Slaney agrees with him.
“We want people to support everything we have local in the borough and township,” she said.
She added that SE will also support the Spartansburg Community Foundation in all the work that they do.
For more information, visit the Spartansburg Events Facebook page or call (814) 873-1454 or (814) 434-8668. To make a donation, make a check payable to Spartansburg Events and mail to 117 Mechanic Street, Spartansburg, Pa. 16434.
What’s up?
— Zumba, Thursdays at the Water Street Apartments Gym, 150 Water Street. The class begins at 6 p.m. and there is a fee.
— Open Mic Night, Thursdays all summer, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Dutch Treat pavilion.
— Spartansburg Community Fair Royalty Pageant, 5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 4, followed by the Vespers Service at 7 p.m.
— Spartansburg Community Fair, Sept. 5-10. Rides open Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Contact me
Do you have something to share? Carol may be reached at SpartansburgSpotlight@outlook.com. People are welcome to submit news, activities, and items of interest pertaining to Spartansburg. Email by noon on Saturdays.
