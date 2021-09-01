Annually, during Labor Day week, Spartansburg welcomes hundreds (thousands?) of fair-goers to the Spartansburg Community Fair.
This Saturday, Sunday, and Monday morning the fairgrounds will host events, even though the official start of the fair is Monday — Labor Day — at 1 p.m.
Over the weekend, the riding arenas will host the open game show, horse show and futurity. Sunday from 1 to 7 p.m., those who pre-registered may enter their exhibits at the home show building. Then, at a new day and time, the fair pageant takes place at 5 p.m.
The pageant used to take place on Monday evening, but the fair board realized it was tough for contestants to be out so late on a school night. Being earlier and the day before a holiday makes the pageant more accessible and enjoyable for everyone.
Closing Sunday out will be the Vespers Service at 7 p.m.
I’ve helped out with the home show entries for about a decade now. I started with the flower entries and now I hang the artwork. I have to admit that checking in the artwork created by area artists and crafters always impresses me. There are so many talented people in our region!
On Monday morning, the home show building will be closed for judging, but the ATV Rodeo begins at 9 a.m. (registration is at 8 a.m.). The weigh-in for the horse pull is at 10 a.m. and the pull beings at 11.
Wondering what to do with the kids? Sign them up for the obstacle course! Sign ups are at 10:30 a.m. Ages 4 though 9 compete at 11 and ages 10 to 14 compete at noon. Sometimes the younger group finishes quickly and the older group is able to compete earlier than noon, so if your kids sign up, just stick around.
Fair board members followed every lead in search of entertaining rides and games for children, if not for adults as well, since the contracted company couldn’t make it.
World of Mazes is constructing a maze for kids. The walls will be four feet in height so parents will be able to keep an eye on their children. World of mazes will also bring a “dinosaur dig” and pedal cars for little ones to enjoy, among other games.
Crazy Monkey Attractions will have a pirate ship, trackless train, an inflatable shark slide, whacky slide, jungle adventure, a carousel bouncer, toddler bounce, a 40-foot obstacle course, and a bungee jump and possibly more depending upon availability.
The ever-popular pony rides will also be returning.
Crazy Monkey Attractions will provide a wrist band for their rides for a fee. World of Mazes and the pony rides will be pay per activity.
The 5K race returns to Labor Day but at an earlier time. If you’ve registered to run, be there early enough to pick up your number and start the race at 4 p.m.
Don’t forget about Bull Ride Mania on Monday evening at 6:30 p.m. — you won’t want to miss it!
What’s up?
— Zumba is Thursday at the Water Street Apartments Gym, 150 Water Street. The class begins at 6 p.m. and there is a fee.
Contact me
Do you have something to share? Carol may be reached at SpartansburgSpotlight@outlook.com. People are welcome to submit news, activities, and items of interest pertaining to Spartansburg. Email by noon on Saturdays.
