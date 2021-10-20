The 7th annual “Run for Rick” is happening on Oct. 30 in Spartansburg.
For those not in the know, the 5K run is a scholarship fundraiser to benefit the Rick Jewell Memorial Fund which awards a yearly scholarship to a high school senior.
Last year, my husband and my daughter ran the 5K while I walked it. (As I mentioned once before, I don’t run unless a clown is chasing me.)
Last year’s race was made extra fun because it was run on Halloween and the participants were encouraged to dress in costume. Luckily for me, no one dressed as a clown.
My husband dressed as Forrest Gump in his running phase and my daughter was a zombie. I stayed warm on my walk in a full-on spider suit. Many other participants also ran or walked in costume.
Kyle Jewell organizes the race each year.
At last year’s race, Kyle addressed the crowd prior to the starting gun, thanking everyone for being there and supporting the fund.
“You are the reason we are able to give a scholarship,” Kyle said. “This is an annual 5K in honor of my Dad, who passed away on Nov. 27, 2004. We always do the 5K at the end of October because Oct. 27 is Mom and Dad’s wedding anniversary.”
“For those that don’t know, my Dad had a tree fall on him and break his back on Feb. 15, 1989,” he explained. “This slowed him down, but it did not stop him. Even with those circumstances, he always said, ‘You don’t have to look very far to find someone who is worse off than you.’ I will always run for Rick.”
The 5K race is the Jewell family’s way of honoring Rick. After all, “We should all honor our heroes in some way,” Kyle said.
If you’d like to join in the run/walk and receive a T-shirt, a pre-registration form is available by visiting the Facebook page “Run for Rick 5K (Run/Walk).” You can just show up and register at 9 a.m. on Oct. 30, but there’s no guarantee of a T-shirt without pre-registering.
Oct. 20 is the deadline for turning in the T-shirt order. “So I’m hoping most people will pre-register by then,” he said.
There is a fee (it’s a fund- raiser, after all) to be paid in person the morning of the race, and that information can be found on the Facebook page.
If you can’t run but would like to support the scholarship, donations may be mailed to; Rick Jewell Memorial Fund, 24650 Hwy 89, Spartansburg, Pa. 16434.
The race will begin on Water Street near the old Spartansburg Elementary School, but the majority will be run on Rails to Trails. The finish line will be adjacent to the gazebo in the Clear Lake parking lot.
Post-race, all participants will be treated to hot dogs and a variety of snacks. Medals will be given to the overall top three and the top three in each age group.
What’s up?
— Zumba is Thursday at the Water Street Apartments Gym, 150 Water Street. The class begins at 6 p.m. and there is a fee.
— Oct. 30: Run for Rick (details in the column).
— Oct. 30: Bags & Bling Bingo, hosted by the Spartansburg Community Foundation at the Spartansburg Fire Hall. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.. There is a fee and reservations can be made in advance by visiting the Bags & Bling Bingo Facebook event page.
— Oct. 31: Community Kids Halloween Party at the SVFD hall, 6:30-8 p.m.
— Nov. 11: Veterans Day dinner at the SVFD hall. Veterans eat free and there is a fee for others.
— Dec. 3-4: Christmas in Spartansburg. To be a vendor, contact Laurie at (814) 873-1907.
Contact me
Do you have something to share? Carol may be reached at SpartansburgSpotlight@outlook.com. People are welcome to submit news, activities, and items of interest pertaining to Spartansburg. Email by noon on Saturdays.
