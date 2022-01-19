This Sunday, January 23, Ida Shambaugh will celebrate her 100th birthday!
Ida’s son is our local Santa Claus, Carlos Shambaugh. He recently posted about his mom’s upcoming celebration in the “You Might Be From Spartansburg” Facebook page. If you’re in that group and would like to send Ida a birthday card, Carlos provided her mailing address there.
To put Ida’s age into perspective, she was born just a year after the inauguration of US President Warren G. Harding and, in her lifetime, 17 more presidents have taken the oath of office. She lived through the Great Depression, WWII, the advent of Rock-n-Roll and Disco, the moon landing, the building of the Berlin Wall, the Cold War, the Berlin Wall coming down, and the Space Shuttle program.
Ida was 8 years old when Pluto was discovered and named the ninth planet, 84 when the planet was downgraded to “dwarf planet” status, and 93 when the NASA spacecraft New Horizons became the first human-made object to fly past and photograph Pluto.
When Ida was born, the American flag had 48 stars—Alaska and Hawaii were not yet part of the union as states. When she was 18, the first McDonald’s restaurant opened.The first personal computers went on the market when Ida was 55 and she was 82 when Facebook came onto the worldwide web.
Carlos told me that his mom claims that in order to live a long life, one needs to read the Bible every day and pray for everyone.
Another woman, probably more well-known, lived through all of the above events as well.
Today would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday. The actress was an animal advocate and spent significant time raising funds for everything from huge zoos to small animal rescue organizations, her favorite being the Los Angeles chapter of the ASPCA.
A new challenge is trending on social media in memory of White, who passed away on New Year’s Eve, 2021.
The “Betty White Challenge” encourages people to donate to their local animal rescue or shelter during the week of her birthday. There is a challenge to donate at least $5. I think that’s reasonable as all of those five-dollar-bills add up to make a dent in the cost of food and medical care for abused and neglected animals.
In a quick internet search, I found 18 animal rescues in five counties (Crawford, Erie, Venango, and Warren, PA, and Chautauqua, NY), so look one up and make a donation in Betty’s memory today.
What’s up?
— Mixed level yoga is Wednesday at the Water Street Apartments Gym, 150 Water Street. The class begins at 6 p.m. and there is a fee.
— Zumba is Thursday at the Water Street Apartments Gym, 150 Water Street. The class begins at 6 p.m. and there is a fee.
— Gun Bingo, Saturday, February 26 at 6 p.m. at the Spartansburg Fire Hall. More information in an upcoming column.
Contact me
Do you have something to share? Carol may be reached at SpartansburgSpotlight@outlook.com. People are welcome to submit news, activities, and items of interest pertaining to Spartansburg. Email by noon on Saturdays.
