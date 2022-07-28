Are you looking for some free entertainment this Saturday?
Valley View Mennonite Church is hosting the 27th annual Country & Blue Grass Gospel Concert this Saturday, July 30, at the Spartansburg fairgrounds on the — get this — brand new stage!
Just two weeks ago they were pouring the cement for the new stage. As of Saturday, the stage and seating area were framed and a roof is in place.
Folks, this new stage is exciting stuff … but more about that next week.
The free concert this weekend begins at 1 p.m. and everyone is welcome.
Music will be provided by The Malpass Brothers, Classy & Grassy, and Soul’d Out.
The Malpass Brothers are nationally known and currently appearing at The Grand Old Opry.
From their website, “As young boys, Christopher and Taylor Malpass soaked up the music of their granddad’s phonograph records. Christopher earned his first talent show trophy at age 7, and Taylor was playing mandolin by the time he was 10. Today, they promote the work and music of classic country artists they treasure while creating new music and making their own mark in the lineage of a rich American cultural heritage.”
I listened to a little of their music online and they have a little bit of Elvis, a little bit of Johnny Cash and some Hank Williams thrown in for good measure.
Check them out at themalpassbrothers.com.
I also listened to Classy & Grassy, and, color me impressed!
These kids appeared on “Little Big Shots” and are a young traditional bluegrass and country music trio from Marion, Kentucky. The band consists of nine-year-old Cash Singleton on guitar, mandolin, and vocals; 12-year-old Cutter Singleton on banjo, dobro, and harmony; and one adult — Brennan Cruce — on the upright bass.
To be that young, that instrumentally skilled and that talented … just, wow! Give them a listen online (I found them on Youtube) and then make your way to the free concert.
Soul’d Out, comprised of Matt Rankin, Philip Kolb, and Jason McAtee, is a vocal group continuing the heritage of Southern Gospel music with a mission of evangelism and discipleship.
Their website, souldoutquartet.com, gives information about the group. You’ll notice I only listed three names which makes a trio, not a quartet. That’s because one of the members recently left the group. The remaining three are still singing and performing together.
Of course, all of the musicians will have merchandise for sale.
Concert attendees should bring their own seating —camp chairs or a picnic blanket work best. You might also be wise to bring an umbrella as a sun shade or in case of rain.
Chicken BBQ and ox roast dinners will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for a fee.
What’s up?
— Zumba, Thursdays at the Water Street Apartments Gym, 150 Water Street. The class begins at 6 p.m. and there is a fee.
— Open Mic Night, Thursdays all summer, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Dutch Treat pavilion.
— Free Country & Bluegrass Gospel Concert, Saturday, July 30, beginning at 1 p.m.
Contact me
Do you have something to share? Carol may be reached at SpartansburgSpotlight@outlook.com. People are welcome to submit news, activities, and items of interest pertaining to Spartansburg. Email by noon on Saturdays.
