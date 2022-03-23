If you’ve been to The Dutch Treat recently, you might have noticed a few changes — all of those changes for the better. This is because Jamie Ditzler was named general manager on Jan. 31.
The Dutch Treat (339 Main Street) has been a mainstay of the town since it was opened by Bill and Marie Reese in 1970. Their children — Mike Reese, Jay Reese, Sonja James and Marc Reese — are now in charge of Dutch Treat, Inc., following the passing of Bill in 2021. Marie passed away in 2011.
Sonja said, “It is the goal of the family to keep The Dutch Treat open to continue to serve the community. We are very grateful for the many employees, past and present, who have worked in various capacities for The Dutch Treat and have been an integral part of its success.”
Jamie returns to The Dutch Treat after five years away from the restaurant. Obviously, the Reese family knew what she brought to the table, so they brought her back.
“I cannot wait to embrace the challenges ahead,” Jamie said.
Prior to leaving in 2017, Jamie had been employed by The Dutch Treat for 20 years, starting when she was 14. She said she’s done every job from dishes to cashier to cook to waitress. Now that she’s the general manager, she has an acute understanding of what it takes for each employee to contribute to the restaurant’s success.
During the pandemic, Dutch Treat management did what they could to stay open.
In March of 2020, the restaurant closed for only a few days and then re-opened serving all meals to-go, utilizing the ice cream shop window for takeout service. Later that year, an outdoor seating area was added to allow people to dine comfortably in open air.
Jamie recognizes the impact the pandemic had on not just The Dutch Treat, but all small, privately owned businesses and restaurants.
“It changed the way people function and it was hard on us all, so we’re just trying to come back from it stronger,” she said.
Coming back stronger includes supporting local farms, small businesses, artisans and crafters.
Jamie explained that there are two farms in Spartanburg that are USDA inspected and approved. Currently, the restaurant serves beef from both farms. The maple syrup served with breakfast comes from Firth Maple Products and the gift shop features Firth syrup and soaps by Al-By farm, both of Spartansburg. Milk comes from Titusville Dairy. Home decor and gift items are by local artisans and crafters. And she’s looking to add local honey to the gift shop.
Jay Reese, currently overseeing the restaurant for the four siblings, said “We are currently updating the menu, offering new lunch and dinner specials and adding expanded hours of operation.”
“We’re paring down the menu some so we can bring more fresh items,” Jamie said. “When you put something on the menu it has to be available 100% of the time. A lot of things that I’m hoping to find are going to be more seasonal, so we’ll run different specials. The specials will always be something that’s not on the regular menu.”
With increased hours and days, the restaurant is currently hiring kitchen and wait staff. Interested persons must apply in person. Hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mon. and Tues.; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wed.; 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thurs.; and 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fri. and Sat. The restaurant is closed Sundays.
What’s up?
— Zumba is Thursday at the Water Street Apartments Gym, 150 Water Street. The class begins at 6 p.m. and there is a fee.
— Annual Fish Fry (& Chicken) to go, pick up at the SVFD social hall, 330 Main Street, on Fridays, March 25, and April 1, 8, 15.
— Family Bingo, Saturday, April 30. More information to come.
Contact me
Do you have something to share? Carol may be reached at SpartansburgSpotlight@outlook.com. People are welcome to submit news, activities, and items of interest pertaining to Spartansburg. Email by noon on Saturdays.
