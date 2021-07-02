The Spartansburg Grange building wasn’t always a grange hall. The 170-year-old building was originally built as a Presbyterian Church in 1849 and became a Congregational Church in 1866.
In 1912, Spartansburg Grange No. 110 purchased and remodeled the building.
Last used by the public in the mid-2000s, the hall, now owned by the Spartansburg Community Foundation (SCF), sits vacant and in desperate need of repair.
Their big project right now is getting the foundation fixed. It is literally caving in under the front corner of the building. They’re getting quotes from contractors but, of course, they need to raise funds to pay for the repairs.
The SCF is planning to bring the building back to its former glory in order to be a usable space for the community for everything from meetings to reunions to receptions.
With the future in mind, the SCF is holding a Gun Bingo event on Saturday, July 3, at Homeshow Building 2 of the Spartansburg Fairgrounds on Jefferson Street. Fairground gates open at 2:30 p.m. and Homeshow doors open at 4 p.m. Only 200 tickets are available and there is a fee.
Attendees can then play 10 games of bingo with the chance to win a gun in each game. For a full gun list, visit the website at spartansburgcommunityfoundation.org.
The ticket price also includes a dinner of pulled pork, baked beans, coleslaw, snacks, desserts and beer. Attendees are welcome to bring their own beverages. You must be 21 or older to attend. Following the bingo games, the band “Union Overdrive” will perform from 8 p.m. until midnight.
Tickets are available at Slocum’s Store, Ashley’s Pub and Platt’s Mill in Spartansburg, Red Rooster General Store in Centerville, and Mauer’s Trading Post in Franklin.
Camping on Friday and Saturday night is also an option. Contact Laurie Patterson at (814) 873-1907 for details.
I heard there was quite a bit of discussion at the Dutch Treat about whether or not Bob and Rhonda Hopkins killed their Catalpa trees by vigorously pruning them.
Well, they may resemble something from a Dr. Seuss story book, but the trees are flourishing. I think the Lorax would love them.
What’s up?
— Zumba is Thursday at the Water Street Apartments Gym, 150 Water Street. The class begins at 6 p.m. and there is a fee.
— Spartansburg Community Foundation Gun Bingo is Saturday, July 3, at 4 p.m. at the Spartansburg Fairgrounds. There is a fee and space is limited. Visit spartansburgcommunityfoundation.org. for details.
— Route 89 Yard Sale Day is Saturday, July 17.
Contact me
Do you have something to share? Carol may be reached at SpartansburgSpotlight@outlook.com. People are welcome to submit news, activities, and items of interest pertaining to Spartansburg. Email by noon on Saturdays.
