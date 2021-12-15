An amazing Christmas light show in Spartansburg is not to be missed.
Pack the family into the car and head for 44539 Rogers Road any night between 5 and 10 p.m., where the Berkey family has decorated the home of Brad and Sally Berkey with 70,000 lights synchronized with 23 of your favorite Christmas tunes.
Melissa Berkey is the creator of the display at her parents’ home. She also has a smaller display at her own home on Sundback Road with a total of 10,000 lights.
“I do the show with the help of my dad, Brad, and my daughters, Taylor and Morgan,” Melissa said. “When I need an extra hand, I talk my husband Bob into helping.”
Melissa’s oldest daughter, Taylor, has put a mailbox out for letters to Santa. If your little ones would like to drop off their letters and receive a response, bring those letters along.
Melissa said that she’s always loved Christmas. That might have a little something do with the fact that she grew up on a Christmas tree farm. Melissa is a third generation Christmas tree farmer.
“Growing up, my Dad always put lights on our house,” Melissa said. “I loved it and it looked like a gingerbread house when it was lit.”
As the kids grew up, Melissa’s dad stopped putting the lights up. But when she graduated from college and got married, she and her husband started putting up lights on their own house. Each year the display grew as she made it her goal to add something new.
Her dad saw the great display at Melissa’s house and became interested in decorating with lights again, so she offered to help.
The type of lights she uses are pixel lights.
“I fell in love with what you can do with these lights,” Melissa said.
She said she feels blessed that she is able to share her love of the Christmas season with others. After driving up to see the show on Rogers Road myself, I feel blessed by the months of hard work put in to create such a fun show.
Melissa said she has already been thinking about and planning the additions and changes for next year.
So, take a night time drive and check out the lights at both locations. If you can’t do both, make sure you take the trek to the top of the hill on Rogers Road, only three-quarters of a mile off Route 89.
The light display will run through New Year’s weekend.
What’s up?
— Zumba is Thursday at the Water Street Apartments Gym, 150 Water Street. The class begins at 6 p.m. and there is a fee.
— Mixed level yoga is Wednesday at the Water Street Apartments Gym, 150 Water Street. The class begins at 6 p.m. and there is a fee.
— Dec. 21: Community Children’s Christmas Program, 7 p.m. at the Water Street Apartments Gym (150 Water Street). The event is free.
— Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve bonfire and fireworks. Stay tuned for more info.
Contact me
Do you have something to share? Carol may be reached at SpartansburgSpotlight@outlook.com. People are welcome to submit news, activities, and items of interest pertaining to Spartansburg. Email by noon on Saturdays.
