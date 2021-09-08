Congratulations are in order for three young ladies and two sets of parents. That’s right — the fair queen and princess are sisters.
For the 99th Spartansburg Community Fair, Hannah Chelton was crowned queen on Sunday evening, her little sister, Aubree Chelton, was crowned princess, and Evelyn Beckman was crowned junior miss.
Many more congratulations go out to all the young ladies who entered the pageant, and specifically to those who won other awards. In the queen pageant, Riley Maynard was first runner-up. Ciara Davis was second runner-up and was also awarded Best Essay and Miss Photogenic. Morgan Halfast won the People’s Choice award, and Abbie Northrop won Miss Congeniality.
In the junior miss category, Mackenzie Davis was first runner-up. Second runner-up was Hallie Graves, who also won Miss Congeniality, and Taylor Holby took home the Miss Photogenic award.
For the princess category, first runner-up was Takoda Troup and second-runner-up was Jemma Wakefield. Morgan Holby was awarded Miss Photogenic, and the new princess, Aubree Chelton, received the Miss Congeniality award.
Following the pageant the evening concluded with a vespers service.
The fair is highlighting local music acts — so local that tonight is Karaoke featuring anyone who wants to sing on stage!
On Wednesday, Empty Pockets performs at 6 p.m., Thursday you’ll hear Concord Station at 6 p.m., and Friday it’s Union Overdrive on stage. On Saturday, RadioActive starts playing at 7 p.m. and will conclude just prior to the fireworks show at 10.
Of course, there is more than music to enjoy. There are tractor pulls, animals galore, the homeshow contests, a demolition derby, a woodsman contest and rides for the kids.
If you’re a veteran or a senior citizen, Thursday is the day set aside for you at the fair. Veterans and active military are admitted free all day with valid identification. Senior citizens are admitted free until 5 p.m. Special games and activities for seniors begin at 10 a.m. with the senior citizen king and queen contest beginning at 11:30 a.m.
Finally, I need to tell you about the best little parade around. The fair parade begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning, but if you’re planning to attend, you should be finding a place to sit along the parade route by 10:30 a.m. The earlier you get there, the better. So many people come to the parade that all roads into Spartansburg become parking lots by 10:30. I’m not joking.
So, don’t stress yourself out by sitting outside of town in a long line of cars. Arrive early!
The parade begins at the intersection of Spring and Main Streets, travels west, and makes a left turn onto Jefferson Street where it arrives on the fairgrounds.
I hope you’ll stop by the fair this week and enjoy everything the best little fair around has to offer.
— Zumba is Thursday at the Water Street Apartments Gym, 150 Water Street. The class begins at 6 p.m. and there is a fee.
— The Spartansburg Community Fair continues all week at 231 Jefferson Street. Visit spartansburgcommunityfair.com for a full schedule of events.
Do you have something to share? Carol may be reached at SpartansburgSpotlight@outlook.com. People are welcome to submit news, activities, and items of interest pertaining to Spartansburg.
