New Year’s Eve in Spartansburg is an event to behold.
I kid you not, if you have never been, you need to clear your schedule and head into town any time from 5 to 9 p.m. The fireworks begin at 9 p.m. but there are reasons to get there earlier.
The bonfire will be lit at 5 p.m., and so will the music. A DJ will be playing all your favorites.
Where is the bonfire located? It will be at Clear Lake Park parking lot adjacent to the Dutch Treat (on Main Street, which is Route 77).
It takes a little time for the fire to spread through the pile of wood (which, last year, stood at 18 feet and was about 40 feet in circumference), but once it does …
This is no ordinary backyard bonfire. This is a conflagration of epic proportions. The heat from this blaze is comparable to the fires of Mount Doom — only Sam and Frodo could say for sure.
A few years ago, my son-in-law stood with his back to the fire, about 20 feet away, and his pleather jacket melted. My advice: act like a rotisserie chicken and keep turning to avoid feeling like the dark side of the moon on one side while reaching “sharon-heit” on the other.
This inferno must be seen to be believed. If the forecast is for snow — even better. There’s something surreal about a mountain of flame under a canopy of fireworks while snowflakes drift on the updrafts. Regardless of the weather, you need to be there.
At the bonfire, free hot coffee, hot chocolate, pop and hot dogs will be available while supplies last. This is a family-friendly event, so leave your alcohol at home.
The Spartansburg Volunteer Fire Department Ladies’ Auxiliary will be serving dinner (there is a fee). They’ll have sausage and steak hoagies that can be loaded up with onions, peppers, sauerkraut and cheese. They’ll also have hot dogs with all the fixings. They’ll be serving from 5 to 7 p.m., or until they are sold out.
Of course the Dutch Treat and Ashley’s Pub will be open. Both have outdoor patios where you can enjoy their food and the fireworks.
Jeffrey Gibson, of Gibson Fireworks said, “This is where Gibson Fireworks started the business 19 years ago. We put the celebration together from the start and this is why we keep it going.”
When I asked him how many fireworks were in the show, he said, “Quantities don’t matter, just duration.”
The show will run between 15 and 20 minutes.
By 9:30 p.m., you can head off to whatever New Year’s Eve party you had in mind, or back home to watch television and the ball in New York City drop at midnight.
The next day, swing by the parking lot where the bonfire will still be smoldering. Heck, check it out each day for the rest of the week as it will probably continue to glow for a few more days.
I wish all a happy, healthy 2022.
“Write it on your heart that every day is the best day of the year.” —Ralph Waldo Emerson
What's up?
— Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve bonfire (lit at 5 p.m.) and fireworks at 9 p.m..
Contact me
Do you have something to share? Carol may be reached at SpartansburgSpotlight@outlook.com. People are welcome to submit news, activities, and items of interest pertaining to Spartansburg. Email by noon on Saturdays.
