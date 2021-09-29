The last couple of weeks have tested the Spartansburg community.
On the Saturday following the fair, Spartansburg lost two community members, one who had lived for eight decades and one who hadn’t yet lived for two decades.
John Hajec was a fixture in the community and a lifetime member of the Spartansburg Volunteer Fire Department.
He joined the department in 1971 and continued to serve in various capacities through this year, having given 50 years of service to our town.
I had just spoken to him at the fair the week before about the crazy things that happen on the street where he lived.
My heart goes out to his wife and family. My heart also goes out to the parents, grandparents and siblings of Caleb Brenner.
The very same day John passed away, Caleb Brenner lost his life in a car accident in Wyoming. He grew up in Spartansburg and moved to Wyoming a couple of years ago, but some of his family still reside in Spartansburg.
His family brought him back home for the funeral and burial. The community pulled together and raised an astonishing amount of money to help with those expenses.
Our community never ceases to amaze me with their generosity and concern for others.
Take, for example, a recent post on the “You Might Be From Spartansburg” Facebook page. The welding teacher at Corry High School’s Career and Technical Center program reached out to see if anyone would have any steel-toed work boots lying around in decent shape that still could be worn to donate to the students.
In the post, the teacher — Wesley Miller — said, “Most of the students have boots, but some have trouble getting them, or they forget them. The students are not allowed to participate without boots, so if I have boots available for them they have no excuse for not welding that day.”
Miller says he has to keep the students “burning and learning.”
Less than a day later, Miller posted again, thanking the community for their generosity.
“The plan was to reach out to get a few pairs of boots for the class, and I guess I underestimated how great of a community we live in that wants to help these students,” Miller said.
Yeah, that’s the Spartansburg I’ve come to know and love.
What’s up?
— Zumba is Thursday at the Water Street Apartments Gym, 150 Water Street. The class begins at 6 p.m. and there is a fee.
— Bags & Bling Bingo, hosted by the Spartansburg Community Foundation, will be Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Spartansburg Fire Hall. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.. There is a fee and reservations can be made in advance by visiting the Bags & Bling Bingo Facebook event page.
Contact me
Do you have something to share? Carol may be reached at SpartansburgSpotlight@outlook.com. People are welcome to submit news, activities, and items of interest pertaining to Spartansburg. Email by noon on Saturdays.
