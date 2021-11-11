This Thursday is Veterans Day. It is a day set aside to remember and recognize veterans who have served or who are serving to protect our freedoms.
Veterans Day originated in 1919 as Armistice Day to mark the one-year anniversary of the end of World War I. The date of November 11 is significant because fighting between the Allied nations and Germany ceased on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day in the eleventh month in 1918.
In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower changed the name from Armistice Day to Veterans Day.
Not to be confused with Memorial Day, Veterans Day pays tribute to all living veterans — those who have served and are currently serving. Memorial Day remembers those who have passed on.
I am proud of one veteran in particular — my dad, Col. (USAF, Retired) Philip Chaffee.
Dad decided to join the USAF ROTC program when he was in college at Colgate University. That decision led to a 24-year career that included becoming an instructor pilot in T-33, T-37 and T-38 jet trainers, completing 100 successful missions over North Vietnam flying an F-4C fighter/bomber aircraft, and as Director of Engineering for the AWACS Program, just to scratch the surface of his service.
While that sounds glorious, I need to mention that service to his country was not always easy. He was stationed at DaNang Air Base when it was bombed by the enemy. When he came home from Vietnam, he didn’t receive the heroes welcome that we afford the men and women of the armed services today. Rather, he was reviled and called names for being part of our nation’s most unpopular war.
His family had to deal with hard times as well — Mom received obscene phone calls related to Dad’s service in Vietnam. She had to wave goodbye and hope he came home again.
Even after retirement, Dad continued to serve, but he focused more on the local community. And up until just a few years ago he willingly accepted invitations to speak at events. Most recently he spoke at an event in Titusville honoring World War II veterans, and a Memorial Day service at the Corry VFW.
Because of Dad’s service I celebrate our nation, stand for the national anthem, and proudly display Old Glory. He is only one of thousands of veterans and I hope that by honoring his service I honor all who have served.
If you’d like to honor a veteran but don’t quite know how, here are a few ideas:
— Send a card. There are Veterans Day cards at almost every store that sells cards.
— Offer to help an elderly or disabled veteran with yard work.
— Support veteran-owned businesses.
— Thank a veteran for their service.
— Donate to a cause that helps veterans, and do it in honor of a veteran you know.
— Teach your children to stand for The National Anthem, and stand when the American flag passes by at the beginning of any parade.
To all the veterans reading this, including my dad, thank you for your service and may God bless you.
What’s up?
— Zumba is Thursday at the Water Street Apartments Gym, 150 Water Street. The class begins at 6 p.m. and there is a fee.
— Mixed level yoga is Wednesday at the Water Street Apartments Gym, 150 Water Street. The class begins at 6 p.m. and there is a fee.
— Nov. 11: Veterans Day dinner at the SVFD hall. Veterans eat free and there is a fee for others.
— Dec. 3-4: Christmas in Spartansburg. To be a vendor, contact Laurie at (814) 873-1907.
Contact me
Do you have something to share? Carol may be reached at SpartansburgSpotlight@outlook.com. People are welcome to submit news, activities, and items of interest pertaining to Spartansburg. Email by noon on Saturdays.
