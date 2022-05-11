I think we’re finally done with snow (knocks on wood). It has to snow three times on the daffodils, right? We’ll, we’ve had that and then some. This week’s weather looks practically perfect in every way.
We have many things coming up in Spartansburg, so you might want to get a pen and fill in your calendar.
Spartansburg Borough Council announced the annual tire and electronics recycling event will take place on Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Raccoon Refuse transfer station, 44939 Old Route 77, Spartansburg.
The event is free to Spartansburg Borough residents. All others will be charged a fee. Valid identification proving current residence in the borough will be required.
Spartansburg Borough residents may bring up to four tires per person and unlimited electronics. This is an excellent opportunity to get rid of those items that are too big to put out with the weekly trash. If it doesn’t work and can’t be fixed, let it go.
The Clear Lake Authority has set a date for the annual clean up of the gardens around the benches, the gazebo and surrounding area, and volunteers are needed.
East Branch Trail cleanup day is scheduled for Saturday, May 14, beginning at 9 a.m. The rain date is Saturday, May 21.
Volunteers should meet in the parking lot by the Clear Lake bridge, across the street from Ashley’s Pub, 342 Main Street. Volunteers are welcome to bring their own gardening tools. Drinks and snacks will be provided.
For more information, call (814) 694-5389.
Barry Dalaba contacted me to let everyone know that the first open mic at the Dutch Treat Restaurant in the pavilion will be May 26. Open mic night will continue every Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. through Sept. 15. Anyone is welcome to bring an instrument and play one song (possibly more depending upon how many people want to participate).
The evening usually ends with everyone participating in a closing song together. The pavilion is located adjacent to the restaurant and will be held inside in inclement weather.
Congratulations to Darla Long on 30 years working for the Dutch Treat. Her first day of work was May 1, 1992. Stop in for breakfast or lunch and you’ll likely have Darla as your waitress, so wish her a happy anniversary!
What’s up?
— Zumba, Thursdays at the Water Street Apartments Gym, 150 Water Street. The class begins at 6 p.m. and there is a fee.
— Spartansburg Borough Recycling Day, Saturday, May 14, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Raccoon Refuse.
— East Branch Trail Cleanup, Saturday, May 14, 9 a.m.
— Yard & Bake Sale/Scrap Collection, Saturday, May 21, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Rometown Community Church, 44364 Harrison Road.
— Open Mic Night, Thursday, May 26, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Dutch Treat pavilion. Thursdays all summer.
Contact me
Do you have something to share? Carol may be reached at SpartansburgSpotlight@outlook.com. People are welcome to submit news, activities, and items of interest pertaining to Spartansburg. Email by noon on Saturdays.
