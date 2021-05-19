Spartansburg residents were recently subjected to a rash of burglaries late last Monday evening into the wee hours of Tuesday morning.
Terry Long said he was almost asleep when he heard a sound sometime after 11 p.m.
“I got up and asked my wife if she had dropped something,” Long said. “She said she didn’t, so I checked outside. I didn’t see anything so I went back to bed.”
The next morning, Long found that his truck had been robbed. He was missing a 20V Impact Driver Master Mechanic that he had just purchased.
“They took that, but left the receipt,” he said.
Pretty brazen of the thieves to go through his truck when some of the lights were still on in his house and his bedroom window was only 20 feet from where his truck was parked.
But Long wasn’t the only victim. As residents got into their vehicles the next morning, folks from one end of town to the other realized loose change and personal items were missing.
Cash and change, a tool box and a camera were counted among the stolen. A change bag was taken from Art Dunn’s car. He said he won’t miss the the change, but the bag was a gift from a lifelong friend. So if anyone sees a cloth bag from CCNB—Cumberland County National Bank—he’d like the bag back.
A lot of folks have cameras on their properties and have turned the video over to the Pennsylvania State Police.
One of the stolen items turned up at Country Fair in Corry. A suspect was caught on camera cashing in a lottery ticket stolen from a vehicle on East Main Street near Rose Hill Cemetery.
State Police identified the suspect but have not released his name.
So, here’s hoping that the suspects are apprehended and Spartansburg residents get their belongings back soon. State Police remind everyone to lock the vehicles and belongings on their property to deter further criminal activity.
On the brighter side, Clear Lake Park is adding personalized bricks to the walkway in the Trestle Garden. Personalized bricks were incorporated into the walkway years ago and Clear Lake Authority is happy to renew the program.
Small bricks come with up to three lines of inscription and large bricks with up to four lines. If you’d like to see examples of how the bricks will look, stop by Clear Lake Park and take a walk along the brick path. There is a fee for the bricks.
Order forms are available at the Dutch Treat Restaurant, Bova’s Hardware and Design R Products.
The regular Wednesday yoga class is cancelled this week because instructor Tara Graham is in Virginia hiking a portion of the Appalachian Trail. She’ll also be attending the Appalachian Trail Days Festival in the town of Damascus, Virginia. Her class will resume on May 26.
What’s up?
— Zumba is Thursday at the Water Street Apartments Gym, 150 Water Street. The class begins at 6 p.m. and there is a fee. Mixed level yoga is taking this week off.
Contact me
Do you have something to share? Carol may be reached at SpartansburgSpotlight@outlook.com. People are welcome to submit news, activities, and items of interest pertaining to Spartansburg. Email by noon on Saturdays.
