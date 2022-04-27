It’s true!
A few weeks back I wrote a column updating readers about the progress of the Sparta Grange’s restoration. I made the statement that Sparta Grange No. 110 was the last grange hall still standing.
I recently received an email from Susan Tau correcting me. Susan told me that there is still one other old grange hall still standing in Hayfield Township — Hayfield Grange No. 800 still meets in the original grange hall. For those who might not know, Hayfield Township is just north of Meadville.
Susan also schooled me on granges in general, and I appreciate the education. There are six remaining granges in Crawford County and the grange numbers indicate when they were organized.
Spartansburg (No. 110) was the first of the remaining group. Atlantic (No. 344) was second, Hayfield (No. 800) third, Rundells (No. 871) fourth, Vernon (No. 936) fifth and Cochranton (No. 2030) sixth.
“At one time there were 41 granges in Crawford County with a total membership in the county of more than 3,000,” Tau said. “Total current membership of the six remaining granges is 125.”
She also told me that, “Hayfield is the most active of the six granges in the county holding a charter.”
She shared a little history about Hayfield’s grange hall. While Sparta’s grange hall was originally built as a church, Hayfield’s was originally a cheese factory.
Hayfield Grange met in the building for four years, at a rent of $2 per month, before purchasing the building on April 7, 1890, for $200.
So, I am happy to share the information with the readers that Sparta Grange is not the last grange standing, but one of two last granges standing.
We’re lucky to have two of these amazing places in Crawford County, and Spartansburg is lucky to have a foundation committed to rescuing the building from the wrecking ball.
Spartansburg Community Foundation continues to raise funds to restore the old Sparta Grange building, and one of those fundraisers is this weekend.
Family Bingo is one of those fun events that the whole family can enjoy. There will be lots of prizes for all ages and a silent auction that will make everyone happy.
Tickets are being sold through the spartansburgcommunityfoundation.org website, but organizers are also willing to meet people in person if you’d rather pay cash. Contact can be made through the Spartansburg Community Foundation Facebook page.
The foundation also has a Mother’s Day breakfast coming up! Moms eat for free with a paying meal. The meal offers the option of dine-in or to-go and will take place on Sunday, May 8, from 8 to 11 a.m. There is a cost for adults (who are not moms) and children. Check the foundation’s website or Facebook page for details.
All proceeds from these events go toward saving the grange.
What’s up?
— Zumba, Thursdays at the Water Street Apartments Gym, 150 Water Street. The class begins at 6 p.m. and there is a fee.
— Family Bingo, Saturday, April 30, at the SVFD Social Hall. Doors open at 1 p.m.; Bingo starts at 2.
— Mother’s Day Breakfast, Sunday, May 8, at the SVFD Social Hall, 8 to 11 a.m.
Contact me
Do you have something to share? Carol may be reached at SpartansburgSpotlight@outlook.com. People are welcome to submit news, activities, and items of interest pertaining to Spartansburg. Email by noon on Saturdays.
