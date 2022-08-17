Have you visited the park at the East Branch Trail recently?
If you have, you likely noticed that Clear Lake Authority has been working to rejuvenate and beautify the park and gardens at the trail head.
Kim Ward, of CLA, said in a Facebook post that “East Branch trail head is coming back to life,” and CLA hopes that the community is enjoying it.
CLA is also asking for help.
“We are asking for your support to improve the gardens at Clear Lake,” Kim said. “We are in need of hostas, tall day lilies, ornamental grasses and mums. This will help the area for all who enjoy it.”
CLA members thank everyone in advance for whatever support they can give whether plants or funds to purchase plants. Please contact Kim with any donations via email at Kimwalaska@gmail.com.
Barry and Judy Dalaba want to share their appreciation for the superb service during Open Mic Thursdays given by two of the wait staff in particular at the Dutch Treat.
“They have somehow managed to keep all the orders under control in spite of the large crowds and have done it all with a smile,” Judy said. “Thank you Ciara Davis and Sky Messinger — we will miss you now as you begin your college and sports events. Hope to have you back next summer!”
The Sparta Exchange retail shop may be located in Corry, but the home office is in Spartansburg right near the Spartansburg Community Fair grounds.
The business is giving away a pair of Ride-a-Rama tickets for the 100th Spartansburg Community Fair.
“It is super easy to enter,” said one of the owners, Brandon Brosche. “All you need to do is go into our store Thursdays through Saturdays and pick a number between 40 and 240. On Sept. 3 we will have a live video of choosing a winner.”
The fair begins on Labor Day, with rides opening on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
The winner will be chosen by a random dice roll — store staff will roll 40 dice and the total of the dice is the winner. For example, if all 40 dice land on one, the winner would be whoever picked number 40. Patrons may come into the store and pick one number per day between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday.
“The winner will claim their tickets by meeting us at our table inside the Homeshow Building at the fair,” Brandon added. “If all 200 spots fill sooner than Sept. 3, we will roll sooner. Good Luck!”
Speaking of the fair, if you’re planning to enter anything at all — animals, canning, artwork, sewing, etc. — the deadline for your entry form is this Saturday, Aug. 20. Entries must be either popped into the mail to be postmarked Aug. 20, or dropped off at the fairgrounds home show building two on Friday or Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.
What’s up?
— Zumba, Thursdays at the Water Street Apartments Gym, 150 Water Street. The class begins at 6 p.m. and there is a fee.
— Open Mic Night, Thursdays all summer, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Dutch Treat pavilion.
— Spartansburg Community Fair entries due Saturday, Aug. 20.
Contact me
Do you have something to share? Carol may be reached at SpartansburgSpotlight@outlook.com. People are welcome to submit news, activities, and items of interest pertaining to Spartansburg. Email by noon on Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.