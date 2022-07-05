I hope everyone had an excellent Independence Day! The weather certainly cooperated for the entire weekend.
Have you been to the Open Mic event yet?
“The Open Mic at the Dutch Treat in Spartansburg gets bigger and better every Thursday,” said Barry Dalaba, organizer of the event.
Last Thursday there were more than a dozen musicians who all shared their musical talents with the crowd. Better still, the Dutch Treat has assigned a waiter for the pavilion. So, if you’re interested in dinner and a show, you no longer have to do the dinner by takeout.
The Thursday evening event will continue every week through Sept. 17 and runs from 5 to 8 p.m.
The Elgin Valley Amish School is holding a benefit auction this Friday, July 8, at 5 p.m. The auction will take place at 25675 State Highway 89 in Spartansburg and all proceeds raised will help with the building of a new Amish school.
As is always the case at these auctions, homemade food will be abundant, including homemade ice cream. This is dinner and a show of a different sort, and you’ll have the chance to bid on and take home some great items.
Donations to the auction are accepted and appreciated. Because there was no contact information given, my suggestion is to stop by the address given.
Sadly, some Amish kids got into a bit of trouble a few weeks back.
According to a Pennsylvania State Police news release, back on June 17 a traffic stop of a horse and buggy resulted in DUI and underage drinking charges.
At about 7:06 p.m. on June 17, PSP noticed “multiple Amish juveniles” riding unsafely in a horse and buggy. The trooper stopped the buggy and found the juveniles allegedly had been consuming alcohol. The operator (a 20-year-old male) was charged with DUI and underage drinking, as were three passengers (two 17-yeard-old males and another 20-year-old male).
The incident occurred at the 24,000 block of Britton Run Road in Sparta Township.
Someone recently asked the You Might Be From Spartansburg Facebook group if people still fish from the old railroad trestle at Clear Lake.
The answer is, “Yes!” Kids and adults fish from the trestle and the banks of Clear Lake almost every day during the summer. Bring your kids and grandkids and enjoy some time away from the phones, tablets and laptops. Make some real memories that don’t involve a blue screen.
What’s up?
— Zumba, Thursdays at the Water Street Apartments Gym, 150 Water Street. The class begins at 6 p.m. and there is a fee.
— Open Mic Night, Thursdays all summer, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Dutch Treat pavilion.
— Amish school benefit auction, 5 p.m., Friday, July 8.
Contact me
Do you have something to share? Carol may be reached at SpartansburgSpotlight@outlook.com. People are welcome to submit news, activities, and items of interest pertaining to Spartansburg. Email by noon on Saturdays.
