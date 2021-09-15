If you were at the Spartansburg Community Fair last week — and I hope you were —then you saw two displays that took a significant amount of time and hard work: the flower gardens and the light display.
The flower gardens are the result of exceptional care by Spartansburg’s florist-in-residence, Jeanne Stockton, and her husband, Tim.
Jeanne has a shop in her home, and I’ve used her expertise for everything from wedding florals to a simple arrangement.
Little Bit Of Country is the name of her shop and if you’re in need of flowers, you can find the address and phone number by googling the title and the town.
The couple are not ones to toot their own horn, so I’m going to do some tooting.
That didn’t sound right.
Anyway, the gardens around the fair gazebo were simply vibrant this year.
Yes, the sun and rain had something to do with it, but Jeanne knows what it takes to make flowers look their best.
I know from experience how much time it takes to weed, fertilize and clip out the spent flowers. All the work they put in certainly made for some picture-perfect backgrounds for many fair photos.
Speaking of awesome displays, Melissa Holby has been creating amazing light shows at Christmas time at her home on Rogers Road, and this year she brought some of that light show to the fair.
A Christmas village, a train, trees, and a patriotic display lit up the night near the stage.
The patriotic display hung on the side of the Spartansburg Volunteer Fire Department food stand, and included badges for sheriff, EMT, police, and fire, a large “Thank You” sign, and of course, Old Glory herself.
Did you attend the fair? If so, I’d love for you to send me an email about your favorite part of the fair.
We’re sad it’s over, but we’re already counting down the days — 356 — until our 100th fair which begins on Labor Day, 2022.
What’s up?
— Zumba is Thursday at the Water Street Apartments Gym, 150 Water Street. The class begins at 6 p.m. and there is a fee.
Contact me
Do you have something to share? Carol may be reached at SpartansburgSpotlight@outlook.com. People are welcome to submit news, activities, and items of interest pertaining to Spartansburg. Email by noon on Saturdays.
