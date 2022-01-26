Congratulations are in order for the Don Yosten Fan Club square dancers!
The dancers placed first at the Pennsylvania Farm Show square dancing competition, which was held on Monday, Jan. 10, in Harrisburg.
Spartansburg residents Bob and Rhonda Hopkins are proud of their daughter, Lucille, who is a member of the square dance team. She is a junior at Logos Online School.
Lucille has danced for many years with Aine Celtic Academy of Irish Dance where she does competitive dancing. But last October, Hopkins decided to add square dancing to her repertoire.
Lucille said she joined the group, “Because I love dancing and it’s less intense that the Irish dance.”
The square dance group was put together by Don Yosten and Brenda Schmidt. Yosten is a well-known caller in the square dance world.
The group practiced every Sunday from October until the Farm Show, and daily from Christmas to New Year’s Day, in preparation for their one and only competition.
All of the dancers hail from Crawford County and practiced at the Venango VFW Post 169.
When they arrived at the competition, they found out their team number was #45,
“There were 45 sets at the farm show and we were number 45,” Lucille said.
A set is four couples (eight dancers in total) arranged in a square, with one couple on each side, facing the middle of the square.
The Farm Show entry form stated that “Contestants will be judged on their performance in three required square dances.” Also considered in judging is “technique of the dancers; uniformity of action; response to the calls and rhythm of the dancers.”
The Danish system of judging is used and a blue ribbon is awarded for superior performance, a red ribbon for excellent performance and a white ribbon for good performance. Each member of the set is awarded a ribbon according to their placing.
All of the practicing made perfect. The Don Yosten Fan Club competed and placed first out of 45 sets of square dancers. Each dancer received a blue ribbon.
“I was really happy my group took first place,” Lucille said. “This was the first year I competed with the group. Our group worked really hard on our dances and I was happy our hard work paid off.”
The Spartansburg Community Fair board spent part of last week in Hershey. More news on that next week.
What’s up?
— Mixed level yoga is Wednesday at the Water Street Apartments Gym, 150 Water Street. The class begins at 6 p.m. and there is a fee.
— Zumba is Thursday at the Water Street Apartments Gym, 150 Water Street. The class begins at 6 p.m. and there is a fee.
— Gun Bingo will be hld on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. at the Spartansburg Fire Hall. More information will be included in an upcoming column.
Contact me
Do you have something to share? Carol may be reached at SpartansburgSpotlight@outlook.com. People are welcome to submit news, activities, and items of interest pertaining to Spartansburg. Email by noon on Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.