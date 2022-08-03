Last week, I mentioned the new stage at the Spartansburg Community Fair.
I should give you a bit of recent history.
In 2019, the Spartansburg Community Fair board of directors began exploring the possibility of constructing a new stage pavilion for the 100th anniversary of the fair. The fair began in 1921, but thanks to the 2020 COVID shut-down, the 100th anniversary was put off to this year. The directors thought it might be possible to do the building of the new stage sooner but the cost of building materials skyrocketed.
But there was hope.
In June 2021, the directors voted to submit for a capital improvement grant from the Pa. State Fair Association for a new stage. They received the $25,000 matching grant. They also applied for and received a Northwest Bank Charitable Foundation grant for $10,000.
Fair directors approached the Corry Federal Credit Union, which has a branch in Spartansburg, to sponsor the project.
(They also sponsor my weekly column, so ‘shout-out’ to CFCU!)
“CFCU has generously agreed to a five-year sponsorship of the stage and their name will be placed on the stage,” said fair treasurer Laurie Patterson. “The fair directors are extremely grateful to all organizations for their generosity.”
Demolition of the existing building began on June 13 with Bob Brown and Jeremy Messenger heading up the project.
Once the site was cleared, new footers were poured on June 28 and Don Vanderhoof Masonry started the block work June 30. Amish building crews poured concrete and put up the roof.
“There will be so much more room on the stage and more space for seating,” said Bob. “The building is huge.”
Where the old building was 40’x40’, there was only 32 feet of useable space on stage due to the steps and a small storage room.
The new construction is 64’x40’ and includes a ramp on the back side for handicap accessibility as well as ease of moving equipment on and off stage. An eight-foot-deep room behind the stage allows for more storage. The stage itself is now a full 40 feet wide and there is an additional eight feet of seating area which is cement instead of gravel.
“The drainage around the building is also better, with water running away from the building instead of into it,” Bob added with a laugh.
Even though the Country and Bluegrass Gospel concert was held on the new stage last weekend, and there are events scheduled for August, the building is not expected to be complete until Aug. 30.
Bob said they’ve run the electric to the building and there are “Lots of other little things that have to be done to finish it off.”
But he assured me that it will be ready for the 100th anniversary of the fair.
A ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony will be held at a date to be announced.
What’s up?
— Zumba, Thursdays at the Water Street Apartments Gym, 150 Water Street. The class begins at 6 p.m. and there is a fee.
— Open Mic Night, Thursdays all summer, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Dutch Treat pavilion.
— Benefit auction for the DDC Clinic at the Spartansburg Fairgrounds, Friday, Aug. 5, starting at 4 p.m. Pizza, wings, burgers, fries, ice cream, fry-pies; donations welcome.
Contact me
Do you have something to share? Carol may be reached at SpartansburgSpotlight@outlook.com. People are welcome to submit news, activities, and items of interest pertaining to Spartansburg. Email by noon on Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.