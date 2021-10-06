Have you driven down Main Street in Spartansburg recently? If so, surely you noticed the incredible amount of work being done on the Spartansburg Grange.
When I went by on Friday, the grange hall appeared to be floating as Don Vanderhoof Masonry and Scouten Excavating executed the unbelievable feat of stabilizing the building on a variety of braces while they completely removed the foundation.
The fact that there are people who know how to do this — and do it both well and safely — is amazing to me.
The Spartansburg Community Foundation owns the building and they’ve been holding fundraisers for a couple of years hoping to repair, renovate, and return the building to use by the public.
Laurie Patterson, president of the SCF, said the group has received positive feedback about the work being done, and they’ve even received donations to add to the money raised already.
Laurie told me the SCF received donations from Dawn Albers, Jodi Miller, Friendly Neighbors group and an anonymous donation that really allowed them to begin the project.
She also wanted to thank community members who have continued to care for the property even in its state of decay.
“Community members such as Dave and Coleen Bishop take care of the lawn and remove the snow on the sidewalk,” Laurie said. “Dale and Bonnie Dorman trimmed the bushes at fair time so they were presentable, and the water pump was not working so we had to ask Lee and Sue Culver if we could use their outside water and hose.”
People have also been reminiscing about the grange hall.
“We have had quite a few people tell us they went to school at the grange, they went to the square dances, Girl Scouts meetings, Starette practices and birthday parties, the list goes on,” she said. “We want the community to be able to have events at the Grange again.”
The SCF held the annual Silent Auction and Cow Patty Bingo at the Spartansburg Fair, which were quite successful. They have several events scheduled for the remainder of 2021 (see What’s Up for details).
Over the coming months and years, other portions of the building will need to be repaired or replaced. A big-ticket item will be a new roof. Then there are the many repairs that will need to be completed on the inside of the building.
Laurie said they have looked into getting grants to help offset the costs, but she was told, “Grants don’t grow on trees.” So the SCF will continue to hold fundraisers until the job is done.
What’s up?
— Zumba is Thursday at the Water Street Apartments Gym, 150 Water Street. The class begins at 6 p.m. and there is a fee.
— Oct. 9: Fall Fest at Spartansburg CMA Church from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
— Bags & Bling Bingo, hosted by the Spartansburg Community Foundation, will be Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Spartansburg Fire Hall. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.. There is a fee and reservations can be made in advance by visiting the Bags & Bling Bingo Facebook event page.
— Oct. 31: Community Kids Halloween Party at the SVFD hall from 6:30-8 p.m.
— Nov. 11: Veterans Day dinner at the SVFD hall. Veterans eat free and there is a fee for others.
— Dec. 3-4: Christmas in Spartansburg. To be a vendor, contact Laurie at (814) 873-1907.
Contact me
Do you have something to share? Carol may be reached at SpartansburgSpotlight@outlook.com. People are welcome to submit news, activities, and items of interest pertaining to Spartansburg. Email by noon on Saturdays.
