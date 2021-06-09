Demolition derby and community yard sales this weekend

Are the kids already bored? A great place to take them is one of the Vacation Bible Schools in the Spartansburg area.
This week, VBS is going on at the Spartansburg Christian Missionary Alliance (CMA) church each evening. They started Sunday evening, but they welcome newcomers all week long. They’ll be going through Thursday June, 10.
If your kids can’t make it to VBS this week, there are three going on next week—one in the morning (Midway Alliance) and two in the evening (First Baptist and Rometown Community).
All three start on Monday, June 14 and run through Friday, June 18.
This weekend, Spartansburg is the place to be! Spartansburg Community Yard Sales will be happening throughout the borough and township. Technically the sale day is Saturday, but many of those who are having sales will be open Friday as well.
As evening falls, the track at the Spartansburg Community Fairgrounds will come alive. The fairgrounds will host a demolition derby on June 11 and 12. Heavy hitting action begins at 7 p.m. on Friday and 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Although it takes place the weekend prior to Father’s Day, the derby is being billed as “Father’s Day Fury.” There is a daily admission fee for adults and children, and also the option to purchase a pit pass.
The derby, run by Grand Stand Promotions Demolition Derby of Northwestern Pennsylvania, will feature ten classes including full -size mild, kids power wheels and a youth compact class. Visitgspdemoderby.com for details and rules.
While at the derby, attendees can get a fair food fix with options from the Track Stand, Chickadee Donuts, Ashley’s Pub, a fried dough and funnel cake vendor and Ron’s Lemonade & Cotton Candy.
Camping is also available for Friday and Saturday nights. Campsites may be reserved by calling Bob Brown at (814) 964-1208. Those camping might enjoy taking advantage of the yard sales on Saturday.
Organizers would like to thank Lydic’s Sales and Service and Ploss Auction House for their sponsorship of the derby.
What’s up?
Contact me
Do you have something to share? Carol may be reached at SpartansburgSpotlight@outlook.com. People are welcome to submit news, activities, and items of interest pertaining to Spartansburg. Email by noon on Saturdays.
